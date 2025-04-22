Prices hit a new high for dropped calves and reared calves at Markethill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Markethill’s Easter Tuesday sale of dropped calves and reared calves attracted an entry of 250 lots with prices hitting a new high for both dropped calves and reared calves.

CALVES

The 180 dropped calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Bull calves under 8 weeks sold selling to a top of £810 for Char followed by £750 for a Char and £740 for a BB. All good quality bulls calves sold from £500 to £700 each. The top 10 bull calves under 2 months old averaged £688 per head. AA bull calves sold to a top of £600 for a 4 week old calf. Second quality calves bull calves sold steadily from £350 to £480 each with Friesian bull calves selling from £150 to £350 each with reared Friesian calves to a top of £590. Heifer calves under 8 weeks old sold to a top of £760 for a BB followed by £710 and £700 for Char. Main demand for good quality heifers from £500 to £640 for a 5 week old AA. The top 10 heifers under 8 weeks old averaged £680. Second quality heifer calves sold from £350 to £450 each.

Bull calves

Ch £810; Ch £750; BB £740; Ch £740; BB £700; Ch £650; Ch £640; Ch £630; Lim £620.

Heifer calves

BB £760; Ch £710; Ch £700; AA £640; Sim £580; Ch £570; Ch £560; Sim £560; BB £560; Ch £550.

Reared bull calves

Tassagh farmer Her 148k £670 £252.70; Tassagh farmer Her 207k £920 £444.00; Tassagh farmer Ch £264k £1080 £409.00; Tassagh farmer Her £226k £890 £393.00; Tassagh farmer AA 193k £760 £393.00; Tassagh farmer Her £188k £690 £367.00.

Reared heifer calves

Tassagh farmer 221k £1090 £493.00; Tassagh farmer Her 178k £850 £477.00; Tassagh farmer 232k £1070 £461.00; Tassagh farmer 250k £1130 £452.00; Tassagh farmer 174k £780 £448.00; Tassagh farmer 299k £1260 £421.00; Tassagh farmer Her 209k £860 £411.00.

A large entry of reared calves sold in a very firm demand with bulls selling to £1380 for a Lim followed by £1110 for a Char and £1080 for a Char. Main demand for good quality reared bulls from £370 for £452 per 100 kilos. Reared heifer calves sold to a top of £1260 for 2 BB 299k £421 per 100 kilos followed by £1130 for a Char 250k £452 per 100 kilos. Main demand for good quality heifers from £380 to £493 per 100 kilos for 3 BB 221k at £1090 each £493 per 100 kilos.

CULL COWS

The 75 cull cows maintained a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £364 for 648k at £2360 for a Mayobridge farmer followed by £343 for 686k at £2350 from a Portadown farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £280 to £337 per 100 kilos and to a top price of £3000 for 900k £332 from a Rathfriland producer. Fleshed friesians sold steadily from £230 to £267 for 700k at £1880 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £264 for 664k at £1750 from a Waringstown farmer. Second quality Friesian cows from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos. Clean friesian heifers under 36 months sold to a top of £320 for 710k at £2270.

Cull cows

Mayobridge farmer 648k £2360 £364.00; Portadown farmer 686k £2350 £343.00; Mayobridge farmer 614k £2070 £337.00; Rathfriland farmer 904k £3000 £332.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 780k £2490 £319.00; Armagh farmer 722k £2280 £316.00; Portadown farmer 622k £1870 £301.00; Keady farmer 638k £1850 £290.00.

Friesian cull cows

Crossmaglen farmer 704k £1880 £267.00; Waringstown farmer 664k £1750 £264.00; Dromara farmer 666k £1720 £258.00; Rathfriland farmer 844k £2170 £257.00; Keady farmer 670k £1640 £245.00; Dromara farmer 604k £1470 £243.00; Glenanne farmer 704k £1710 £243.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £1440 £238.00.