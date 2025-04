Prices hit new heights at Lisnaskea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A great turnout of quality stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, 22nd April with some prices hitting new heights and resulting in a complete clearence for all stock presented.

This week a Char Heifer 550kg sold to £2200 (£404) with a 500kg AA. to£1910 (£382).

Springing Cows sold to £1960, £1920, and £1600. Weanling Heifers sold to £1620 for a 370kg Lim. (£438) a 250kg Lim. sold to £1250 (£508) with a 185kg Lim. to £990 (£535) and a 185kg Lim. to £910 (£492).

Store Bullocks sold to £1910 for a 445kg AA. (£429) with a 420kg AA. to£1880 (£448) and a 430kg Ch. to £1750 (£407)

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1790 for a 355kg Ch. (£504) to a high of £565 per 100kg for a 255kg Lim. to £1440.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Macken Producer £1960, £1920 and £1600 for Incalf Cows.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS

Roslea Producer £2220 for a 550kg Ch. (£404). Maguiresbridge Producer 500kg AA. to £1910 (£382) 380kg Ch. to£1610 (£424) and 465kg Ch. to £1560 (£335). Fivemiletown Producer 385kg Ch. to £1660 (£431) and 335kg Lim. to £1440 (£430). Newtownbutler Producer 445kg AA. to £1620 (£364) 385kg AA. to £1410 (£366) and 330kg AA. to £1400 (£424). Lisnaskea Producer 370kg Lim. to £1620 (£438) 350kg Lim. to £1380 (£394) 335kg Ch. to £1300 (£388) 280kg Lim. to £1180 (£421) and 270kg Lim. to £1130 (£419). Lisnaskea Producer 425kg AA. to £1600 (£376). Fivemiletown Producer 335kg Lim. to £1580 (£445) 410kg Lim. to £1540 (£376) and 390kg Lim. to £1530 (£392). Derrylin Producer 405kg Lim. to £1530 (£378) 360kg Lim. to £1110 (£308) and 375kg Lim. to £1070 (£285). Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Lim. to £1460 (£442) 250kg Lim. to £1270 (£508) 315kg Lim. to £1260 (£400) and 275kg Lim. to£1210 (£440). Newtownbutler Producer 370kg AA. to £1540 (£416) and 370kg AA. to £1460 (£395). Newtownbutler Producer 345kg AA.to £1400 (£406) 335kg AA. to £1360 (£406) 330kg AA. to £1320 (£400) 305kg AA. to £1260 (£413) and 320kg AA. to £1210 (£378). Roslea Producer 315kg Ch. to £1320 (£419) and 280kg Lim. to £1230 (£439). Lisnaskea Producer 260kg Ch. to£1240 (£477). Newtownbutler Producer 345kg AA. to £1190 (£345). Belleek Producer 280kg Ch. to £1190 (£425) 300kg Ch. to £1140 (£380) and 295kg Sal. to £1060 (£359). Derrylin Producer 265kg Lim. to £1170 (£442) 275kg Lim. to £1110 (£404) 230kg Lim. to £1060 (£461) 185kg Lim. to £990 (£535) and 185kg Lim. to £910 (£492).

STORE & WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler Producer 445kg AA. to £1910 (£429) and 420kg AA. to £1880 (£448). Roslea Producer 355kg Ch. to £1790 (£504) and 355kg Ch. to £1380 (£389). Derrylin Producer 480kg AA. to £1770 (£369) 415kg Lim. to £1710 (£412) and 360kg Lim. to £1290 (£358). Derrylin Producer 430kg Ch. to £1750 (£407) and 340kg Ch. to £1460 (£429). Monea Producer 455kg AA. to £1730 (£380) 360kg AA. to £1430 (£397) 350kg AA. to £1390 (£397) and 315kg AA. to £1350 (£429). Maguiresbridge Producer 415kg AA. to£1610 (£388). Roslea Producer 325kg Lim. to £1590 (£489). Fivemiletown Producer 300kg Lim. to £1580 (£527) 255kg Lim. to £1440 (£565) 290kg AA. to £1300 (£448) and 245kg AA. to £1110 (£453). Tamlaght Producer 370kg Lim. to £1460 (£395) and 325kg Lim. to £1420 (£437). Knockaraven Producer 360kg Lim. to £1440 (£400). Newtownbutler Producer 305kg AA. to £1400 (£459) and 275kg AA. to £1230 (£447). Derrylin Producer 260kg Sim. to £1130 (£435) 245kg Sal. to £1120 (£457) 290kg AA. to £1060 (£366) and 220kg Sim. to £990 (£450)