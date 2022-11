Heavy bullocks sold to £1720 for a 714kg HER, Light weights to 246ppk for a 382kg AA £940

BULLOCKS

Springfield producer 440kg CH at 1030, 430k CH at 1040, 480kg CH at 1180, 492kg CH at 1190; Newtown producer 444kg LIM at 1000, 356kg AA at 860, 406kg LIM at 900, 396kg AA at 890; Letterbreen producer 556kg CH at 1200, 526kg CH at 1130, 634kg CH at 1400, 562kg CH at 1320; Boho producer 562kg CH at 1320, 588kg CH at 1390, 622kg DAQ at 1440, 512kg DAq at 1200; Trillick producer 556kg CH at 1340, 598kg CH at 1380, 476kg CH at 1140, 698kg AA at 1620; Tempo producer 672kg AA at 1500, 652kg AA at 1500, 724kg AA at 1630, 678kg AA at 1540, 740kg HER at 1720; Macken producer 376kg AA at 910, 382kg AA at 940, 366kg AA at 900; Lisnaskea producer 524kg CH at 1210; Kesh producer 724kg CH at 1640; Derrylin producer 512kg CH at 1150, 400kg AA at 880; Derrygonnelly producer 422kg AA at 850

Prices from Enniskillen

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 650 to 1270 for a CH 470kg , heifers sold from 600 to 910 for a CH 372kg.

Ruling Prices

Enniskillen producer 368kg CH steer at 1010, 350kg CH hfr at 850, 303kg CH hfr at 820, 327kg CH bull at 840; Garrison producer 241kg CH hfr at 720, 3740kg LIM bull at 900, 262kg CH hfr at 750, 239kg CH hfr at 790, 276kg CH bull at 810; Belcoo producer 333kg SIM bull at 920, 305kg CH hfr at 770, 341kg CH bull at 1000; Belleek producer 217kg LIM hfr at 630, 257kg LIM hfr at 600, 379kg LIM hfr at 890, 234kg LIM hfr at 640; Tempo producer 457kg AA bull at 960, 423kg AA bull at 950, 207kg CH hfr at 650; Trillick producer 293kg CH bull at 920, 265kg LIM bull at 660; Dromore producer 281kg CH bull at 840, 324kg H hfr at 870, 345kg CH bull at 860; Belleek producer 347kg SAL bull at 890, 391kg CH bull at 1070, 319kg CH hfr at 860, 300kg CH bull at 960; Brookeborough producer 248kg CH hfr at 740, 266kg CH hfr at 840, 244kg CH hfr at 780, 278kg CH hfr at 840; Newtown producer 295kg DAQ hfr at 800, 324kg DAQ hfr at 780; Kinawley producer 260kg CH bull at 770, 285kg CH bull at 840, 207kg LIM bull at 550; Trillick producer 464kg LIM hfr at 920, 399kg CH bull at 1020, 375kg CH bull at 1020, 375kg CH bull at 1080, 434kg CH bull at 1170; Springfield producer 305kg CH bull at 890, 301kg CH hfr at 790, 332kg CH bull at 840; Boho producer 303kg CH hfr at 820, 350kg CH hfr at 850, 368kg CH bull at 1010; Derrygonnelly producer 380kg CH bull at 1030, 295kg CH hfr at 860, 367kg HER bull at 900, 271kg LIM hfr at 790, 283kg CH bull at 920; Garrison producer 247kg CH bull at 750, 239kg CH hfr at 790, 276kg CH bull at 810.

CALVES

Beef breed bull calves sold from at 200 to at 485 for a LIM and hfrs to at 475 or a CH; Belcoo producer KIM bull at 485, CH hfr at 475, CH bull at 400, CH hfr at 355; Letterbreen producer BB bull at 295, BB bull at 305; Strabane producer AA hfr at 280, AA hfr at 220, AA hfr at 270, HER hfr at 240, HER bull at 260; Trillick producer BB hfr at 215; Maguiresbridge producer HER hfr at 200; Letterbreen producer LIM hfr at 200; Enniskillen producer LIM bull at 300

SUCKLER COWS

2020 SIM hfr with LIM bull at 1580, 2014 SIM cow with SIM bull at 1560, 2013 HER cow with CH hfr at 1460, 2019 CH cow with CH bull at 1440, 2019 LIM cow with AA bull at 1380, 2020 SIM hfr with CH bull at 1340, 2017 CH cow with AA hfr at 1380, 2020 BB hfr with AA hfr at 1300

Heifers

Beef lots to 263ppk paid for a 624kg CH at 1640 and to a top of at 1750, lighter weights from 208-260ppk paid for a 450kg CH at 1170, Newtown producer CH 670kg at 1750, CH 660kg at 1700, CH 670kg at 1690, CH 620kg at 1640, CH 630kg at 1640, CH 640kg at 1580.

Fat cows