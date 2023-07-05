The sale took place on Saturday 1st July 2023 at 120 Straid Road, Ballymena.

This 2nd lactation cow was Hon. Mention All-Britain Heifer in Milk 2021 and recently won 2nd Junior Cow in Milk at RUAS Balmoral for her consignors Mark Henry, David Simpson and Rory Timlin.

After spirited bidding she was sold to a syndicate of Messrs Haffey (Glasson), Messrs Richardson (Annaghmore) and Ciaran McGurgan.

Prices reached a top of 17,000gns for Lot 1, Petton LB Anna ET *RC (VG89-3YR-Max Score)

Second highest price went to Lot 37 from GT & AM Patton selling at 11,200gns, Carrowcroft Lambda Cinnamon ET, born December 2022 from an embryo imported from the USA. She is sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda and out of Kings-Ransom KRoy Climax ET (EX94-2E-USA)(EX95-MS) who completes 11 generations of (EX) cows from the famous ROXY family. Climax gave 18,007kg 5.30%BF 3.70%PR 3rd lactation. Gdam is the famous Kings-Ransom MG Cleavage ET (EX95-3E-USA)(EX97-MS). Cinnamon was secured by Tom, Rhona and James Kelly for the Monamore herd in Co.Louth, Rep of Ireland.

Tom, Rhona and James Kelly sold the third highest price Lot with Lot 49.

This is a First Choice Heifer Calf to be born in November & sired by Cherry-Lily Zip Luster-P. These pregnancies result from embryos imported from the USA

out of Duckett Parfect Heidi ET, sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect and a full sister to the AI sire Duckett Pfct Has It all ET. The gdam is S-S-I Doc Have It All (EX96-USA)(EX97-MS) who was sold at auction in the USA in 2022 for $1.925 Million with a package of pregnancies. Buyer of this First Choice was Willsbro Holsteins Cornwall, England.

Next highest was for Lot 48 the youngest live heifer to sell on the night.

This heifer born on 2nd April was consigned by Slatabogie Holsteins and sold for 8,200gns and purchased by a Co. Antrim breeder. This heifer, Slatabogie Spirit Beautygirl RED is sired by GEN NH Spirit Red and out of Lookout Altitude Beautygirl Red (VG89-3YR-Max Score) who is a full sister to Lookout Burning It Up Red ET (VG87-2YR) who won All-Canadian R&W Junior Cow 2022. Gdam is the famous Garay Awesome Beauty ET (VG88-2YR-CAN) who won All-American Jnr 2Yr 2018.

Selling at 7,000gns was Lot 50 First Choice Heifer Calf consigned by Kevin and Alison Lawrie, South Ayrshire, Scotland. Choice of Heifer calves to be born January 2024 and sired by mixed flush of Siemers Hanan Hanx-P and Blondin Alpha *RC. Their dam Luck-E Altitude America Red (VG87-2YR) had recently been awarded Exhibitor Bred Champion at The Royal Highland Show. The First Choice was purchased by Slatabogie Holsteins.

Two heifers sold at 6,800gns, Lots 33 & 34. Slatabogie Holsteins sold Lot 33, Slatabogie Willows Avina Red 2 ET, born November 2022 and sired by Blondin Willows-P Red. This beautiful Red & White heifer is backed by 11 gens VG/EX from the famous KHW Regiment Apple Red (EX96-USA) family and was secured by Stephen Innes, Morayshire, Scotland.

Lot 34 was sold by SBG Holsteins, born November 2022 and sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect and out of SBG Solution Carlin ET (VG87-2YR). Her gdam is the outstanding Boghill Glamour Hurricane Carlin D ET (EX94-23*). Buyer was Messrs Lawrie, Lanark, Scotland.

Another heifer finding a new home across the water was Lot 28 Boghill Glamour Ranger M Carlin C ET *RC born in November 2022 and consigned by Boghill Glamour Holsteins. This heifer sired by Koepon OH Ranger Red has Genomic TPI+2917 & had attracted embryo contract interest from Sweden. She sold for 6,500gns to RV & JH Wooldridge, Stonehouse, Gloucester, England.

One pedigree Jersey heifer was offered for sale and she attracted great interest. Selling at 5,100gns to Sheila Yates, East Logan, Scotland. This lovely heifer Lot 41 Damm Mostragee Atlanticway VIP Frisky ET was born January 2023 from embryos imported from Canada. Her three immediate dams are all classified (EX) and all three generations had been Nominated All-Canadian. Frisky is sired by River Valley Venus VIP & her Gdam is sister to the famous MB Lucky Lady Feliz Navidad (EX93-USA) who won Champion World Dairy Expo 2018.

Averages

3 Cows or Heifers in Milk Averaged 8,800gns.

34 Maiden Heifers & Heifer Calves averaged 4,108.80gns

1 Jersey Heifer Calf 5,100gns.

Overall 42 Head averaged 4,226.78gns