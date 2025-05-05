Prices strong for quality stock at Clogher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another large entry of 1132 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 3rd May 2025 as prices remain very strong for quality stock in all sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Fatstock Ring 302 lots listed sold in a very firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £3319-60 for an 860kg Lim. to £386 per 100kg a 770kg Lim. sold to £3049-20 at £396 per 100kg with a 720kg Lim. selling to £406 per 100kg to £2923-20.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £432 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to £2721-60 with a 670kg Lim. to £2693-40 at £402 per 100kg and a 650kg Lim. sold to £2626 at £404 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1914 for a 660kg to £290 per 100kg.

stock image

Fleshed Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £2000-80 for a 610kg to £328 per 100kg. FAT BULLS sold £3378-40 for a 1030kg AA. to £328 per 100kg with a 1010kg Ch. to £3353-20 at £332 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS sold to £402 per 100kg for a 640kg Ch. to £2572-80.

FAT HEIFERS sold to £402 per 100kg for a 520kg Lim. to £2090-40 with a 680kg St. to £400 per 100kg to £2720.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £3160 for an 840kg Ch. (£376) an 815kg Lim. to £3100 (£380) to £445 per 100kg for a 645kg Ch. to £2870.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2430 for a 575kg Ch. (£422) with a 530kg Ch. to £2270 (£436).

MEDWEIGHT STEERS sold to £2180 for a 490kg Lim. (£445) to £484 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £2010.

SMALLER STEERS sold to £1600 for a 340kg Ch. (£470).

HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2610for a 675kg Daq. (£386) with a 615kg Lim. to £2380 (£387).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2200 for a 585kg Lim. (£376) selling to £411 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £2100.

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £2130 for a 480kg Ch. (£443) with a 405kg B/B. selling to £2040 (£503).

SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £1620 for a 390kg Ch. (£492).

WEANLING MALES sold to £2490 for a strong 500kg Brb. (£498)with a 440kg Ch. to £2190 (£497).

LIGHTER WEIGHT MALES sold to £2170 for a 395kg Ch. (£549) with a 340kg Lim. to £1880 (£553).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1940 for a 420kg Lim. (£462)a 295kg Lim. sold to £1700 (£576) with a 270kg Ch. to £1480 (£548).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS sold to £2580, £2560, and £2500.

SPRINGING HEIFERS sold to £2580 and £2450. MAIDENS sold from £800 to £900.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES sold to £3700, £3600, and £3580.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3220 and £3000.

BULL CALVES sold to £900 for Char. HEIFER CALVES sold to £850 for Her.

REARED MALE LUMPS sold to £1460 for Char.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS sold to £1490 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birches Producer 630kg Ch. to £432 (£2721-60), Omagh Producer 720kg Lim. to £406 (£2923-20) 650kg Lim. to £404 (£2626) and 640kg Spk. to £386 (£2470-40), Kilkeel Producer 670kg Lim. to £402 (£2693-40) and 680kg Lim. to £388 (£2638-40), Rosslea Producer 770kg Lim. to £396 (£3049-20), Clogher Producer 680kg Ch. to £394 (£2679-20), Portadown Producer 530kg Sim. to £390 (£2067), Kilkeel Producer 720kg Lim. to £386 (£2779-20), Florencecourt Producer 420kg Ch. to £386 (£1621-20), Portadown Producer 860kg Lim. to £386 (£3319-60), Cookstown Producer 760kg Lim. to £384 (£2918-40), Lisnaskea Producer 480kg Lim. to £382(£1833-60), Lisnaskea Producer 710kg B/B.to £382 (£2712-20), Roslea Producer 650kg Ch. to £380 (£2470), Dungannon Producer 700kg Lim. to £380 (£2660), Newtownstewart Producer 730kg Lim. to £380 (£2774), Fermanagh Producer 550kg Ch. to £380 (£2090), Cookstown Producer 610kg Lim. to £378 (£2305-80).

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £360 to £376 per 100kg.

Second quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £234 to £254 per 100kg.

Quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £380 to £432 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1914 for a 660kg to £290 per 100kg with others selling from £276 to £286 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £334 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1837 with a 610kg to £328 at£2000-80.

Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £226 to £248 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Tempo Producer 1010kg Ch. to £332 to (£3353-20), Omagh Producer 1030kg AA. to £328 (£3378-40), Irvinestown Producer 1030kg Ch. to £316 (£3254-80), Trillick Producer 820kg Ch. to £314 (£2574-80), Pomeroy Producer 1030kg Ch. to £300 (£3090), Coalisland Producer 1010kg S/H. to £291 (£2939-10).

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold to £402 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2572-80 to £3142-80 for an 810kg Ch. to £3AA. Steers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2833. Lim. Steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2876-20. Sim. Steers sold to £344 per 100kg for an 860kg to £2958-40. Daq. Steers sold to £2447-20 for a 760kg to £322 per 100kg Fries Steers sold to £2119 for a 650kg to £326 per 100kg Her. Steers sold to £2525-80 for a 730kg to £346 per 100kg,

FAT HEIFERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lim. Heifers sold to £402 per 100kg for a 520kg to £2090-40. St. Heifers sold to £400 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2720. Char Heifers sold to £2797-40 for a 710kg to £394 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1776. Sim. Heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160. S/H Heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1937-60. Friesian Heifers sold to £1837 for a 550kg to £334 per 100kg others sold from £272 to £320 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (160 LOTS)

A brisk demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £3160 for an 840kg Ch.(£376) with an 815kg Lim. to £3100 (£380) a 645kg Ch. sold to £2870 (£445) with a 650kg Ch. to £2870 (£441) other quality lots sold from £381 to £440 per 100kg.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2430 for a 575kg Ch. (£422) with a 520kg Ch. to £2270 (£436) and a 530kg Ch. to £2280 (£430) other quality lots sold from £369 to £427 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES

Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 840kg Ch. to £3160 (£376), S Stoops Armagh 815kg Lim. to £3100 (£380) 830kg Ch. to £3080 (£371) 760kg Lim. to £2910 (£383) and 760kg Ch. to £2880 (£379), Enniskillen Producer 655kg Sim. to £2880 (£439) 645kg Ch. to £2870 (£445) and 675kg Ch. to £2710 (£401), B McKane Castlederg 650kg Ch. to £2870 (£441), G Lee Richill 645kg Lim. to £2840 (£440), S Trouton Portadown 650kg Ch. to £2830 (£435) 655kg Lim. to £2820 (£430) and 630kg Lim. to £2700 (£428), P Turbitt Ballygawley 685kg Lim. to £2790 (£407) and 625kg Ch. to £2740 (£438), F T Maxwell Augher 675kg Lim. to £2740 (£406) 640kg Lim. to £2700 (£422) and 700kg Ch. to £2700 (£385), D Keys Fivemiletown 700kg AA. to £2670 (£381), J Greenaway Portadown 650kg Ch. to £2650 (£407)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2430 for a 575kg Lim. (£422) 555kg Lim. to £2370 (£427) and 575kg Lim. to £2330 (£405 for F T Maxwell Augher. S Whittendale Newtownbutler 595kg Lim. to £2420 (£406) 555kg Lim. to £2220 (£400) and 580kg Lim. to £2160 (£372), D Greenaway Portadown 560kg Ch. to £2300 (£410) and 560kg Ch. to £2170 (£387), P Tally Dungannon 555kg Lim. to £2290 (£412), K McCaffery Dungannon 530kg Ch. to £2280 (£430) 520kg Ch. to £2270 (£436) and 560kg AA. to £2070 (£369)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

Always a very keen demand in this weight range with quality lots selling to £2180 for a 490kg Lim. (£445) with a 465kg Lim. to £2170 (£466) reaching a high of £484 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £2010.

LEADING PRICES:

W Gibson Fintona 490kg Lim. to £2180 (£445) with a 480kg Ch. to £2100 (£437), Enniskillen Producer 465kg Lim. to £2170 (£466) 470kg Daq. to £2080 (£442) 445kg Ch. to £2030 (£456) 415kg Lim. to £1970 (£458) and 415kg AA. to £1740 (£419), O McCaffery Tempo 490kg Ch. to £2100 (£428) 465kg Ch. to £2050 (£441) and 465kg Ch. to £2000 (£430), Fivemiletown Producer 470kg AA. to £1940 (£413) 490kg AA. to £1900 (£388) 460kg Ch. to £1900 (£413) and 445kg Lim. to £1860 (£418), P Tally Dungannon 435kg Ch. to £1790 (£411) 460kg Lim. to £1760 (£382) and 455kg Ch. to £1730 (£380), C Caughey Tempo 460kg B/B. to £1740 (£378), J Cassidy Derrylin 435kg AA. to £1730 (£397)

SMALLER STEERS 350KG & UNDER

J Cassidy Derrylin 340kg Ch. to £1600 (£470) and 310kg Lim. to £1240 (£400)

STORE HEIFERS (122 lots)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very keen demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2610 for a 675kg Daq. (£386) with a 615kg Lim. to £2380 (£387) and a 605kg Ch. to £2280 (£377). Other quality lots sold from £321 to £363 per 100kg.

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2200 for a 585kg Lim. (£376) with a 510kg Lim. to £2100 (£411) and a 510kg Ch. to £2050 (£402) Others sold from £345 to £400 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

M B McPhillips Dromore 675kg Daq. to £2610 (£386), R Gilmour Dungannon 680kg Shb. to £2500 (£362), Ian Smith Fivemiletown 615kg Lim. to £2380 (£387) and 610kg B/B. to £2080 (£341), F O Kane Trillick 605kg Ch. to £2180 (£363), T McClean Donaghmore 670kg M/B. to £2150 (£321), A Veitch Lisbellaw 605kg S/H. to £2100 (£347), Oliver OHare Mayobridge 670kg Her. to £2020 (£301). FORWARD HEIFERS 510 TO 585KG. sold to £2200 for a 585kg Lim. (£376) for M McPhillips Dromore. R Gilmour Dungannon 580kg Lim. to £2140 (£369), A D J Ewing Dungannon 560kg Her. to £2100 (£375), G McGarrity Sixmilecross 510kg Lim. to £2100 (£411), N Brown Killylea 510kg Ch. to £2050 (£402) and 525kg Lim. to £2020 (£384), G Lee Richill 510kg Lim. to £2040 (£400) D Keys Fivemiletown 585kg AA. to £2020 (£345), T Noble Lisbellaw 560kg Ch. to £2000 (£357), S McGirr Ballygawley 565kg AA. to £1970 (£348).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 405KG TO 500KG

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2130 for a 480kg Ch. (£443) with a 405kg B/B. to £2040 (£503) and a 455kg Lim. to £2020 (£444). Several other quality lots sold from £364 to £406 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M A Flynn Rosslea 480kg Ch. to £2130 (£443) and 455kg Lim. to £2020 (£444), A Veitch Lisbellaw 405kg B/B. to £2040 (£503), E Stronge Fivemiletown 495kg B/B. to £1990 (£402), I Smith Fivemiletown 485kg AA. to £1970 (£406) and 500kg Lim. to £1870 (£374), N K Johnston Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1960 (£392), T Noble Lisbellaw 500kg Ch. to £1920 (£384) 480kg Ch. to £1800 (£375) and 470kg Ch. to £1800 (£383), S McGirr Ballygawley 500kg Sim. to £1880 (£376) and 500kg Sim. to £1820 (£364), R McKenna Augher 490kg AA. to £1880 (£383) and 485kg AA. to £1850 (£381), C Beatty Brookeborough 500kg AA. to £1870 (£374), K Bell Aughnacloy 470kg Sim. to £1830 (£389), A T Fiddis Derrygonnelly 485kg Ch. to £1830 (£377), A D J Ewing Dungannon 490kg Her. to £1810 (£369), D Keys Fivemiletown 480kg AA. to £1810 (£377), N Brown Killylea 445kg Lim. to £1800 (£404)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER.

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1620 for a 390kg Ch. (£492) with a 315kg Lim. to £1320 (£419) and a 285kg Lim. to £1220 (£428).

LEADING PRICES:

M A Flynn Rosslea 390kg Ch. to £1820 (£492) with a 390kg Ch. to £1570 (£402), T Noble Lisbellaw 380kg Ch. to £1500 (£394) 350kg Ch. to £1260 (£360) and 340kg Ch. to £1240 (£364), M & M McGirr Augher 390kg Lim. to £1470 (£377) 340kg Lim. to £1400 (£411) and 385kg Lim. to £1240 (£322),J Cassidy Derrylin 350kg Lim. to £1430 (£408) 315kg Lim. to £1320 (£419) and 285kg Lim. to £1220 (£428), T McGoldrick Kinawley 375kg B/B. to £1410 (£376) and 360kg B/B. to £1240 (£344), M Rafferty Aughnacloy 355kg Lim. to £1350 (£380) 345kg AA. to £1300 (£377) and 370kg AA. to £1200 (£324), T Smith Fivemiletown 385kg Lim. to £1280 (£332), P Carr Co. Armagh 350kg AA. to £1200 (£343), J Donnelly Augher 320kg Sim. to £1150 (£359)

WEANLINGS (232 lots)

Trade in this section remains very firm for a lot of top quality on offer with Strong Males selling to £2490 for a 500kg Brb. (£498) with a 440kg Ch. to £2190 (£497)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightweight Males sold to £2170 for a 395kg Ch. to a high of £549 per 100kg with a 340kg Lim. to £1880 (£553) and a 350kg Lim. to £1910 (£545). Several others sold from £480 to £543 per 100kg. WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1940 for a 420kg Lim. (£462) with a 365kg Lim. to £1840 (£504) a 295kg Lim. sold to £1700 (£576) with a 270kg Ch. to £1480 (£548). Several others sold from £464 to £522 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

Strong Males

Peter Stratton Tempo 500kg Brb. to £2490 (£498), P Beatty Aughnacloy 550kg Lim. to £2270 (£412), Robert Watson Augher 440kg Ch. to £2190 (£497) and 465kg AA. to £2000 (£430), P Maguire Tempo 485kg Ch. to £2000 (£412), E Mullan Aughnacloy 475kg Lim. to £1990 (£419), D McGirr Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1960 (£392), D Rooney Dungannon 435kg B/B. to £1940 (£446), G Armstrong Lisbellaw 425kg Lim. to £1840 (£433). Lightweight Males sold to £2170 for a 395kg Ch. (£549) for Robert Watson Augher. D Rooney Dungannon 400kg B/B. to £1950 (£487) and 420kg Ch. to £1950 (£464), T Mc Keaney Garrison 385kg Ch. to £1940 (£504) 400kg Ch. to £1920 (£480) and 350kg Ch. to £1860 (£531), J Turkington Portadown 350kg Lim. to £1910 (£545), Fermanagh Producer 370kg Lim. to £1910 (£516) and 340kg Lim. to £1880 (£553), P Stratton Tempo 395kg Ch. to £1860 (£471), D P Gormley Irvinestown 335kg Lim. to £1820 (£543).

WEANLING HEIFERS

K H McDonald Tynan 420kg Lim. to £1940 (£462) and 365kg Lim. to £1840 (£504), M Brennan Cookstown 400kg Ch. to £1720 (£430) and 405kg Lim. to £1610 (£397), P Slane Carrickmore 295kg Lim. to £1700 (£576), E McMenamin Kesh 395kg Daq. to £1670 (£422), M Boyle Fivemiletown 335kg Lim. to £1610 (£480) and 275kg Lim. to £1390 (£505), D L Stinson Dungannon 375kg Lim. to £1590 (£424), W Speers Killylea 400kg AA. to £1590 (£397), P Tally Dungannon 30kg Ch. to £1540 (£513) 295kg Ch. to £1540 (£522) 300kg Ch. to £1480 (£493) and 270kg Ch. to £1480 (£548), S McKenna Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1500 (£435), J Ruddock Portadown 340kg Sim. to £1480 (£435), P Maguire Tempo 395kg Lim. to £1480 (£374) and 285kg B/B. to £1420 (£498), O McCaffery Tempo 310kg Ch. to £1440 (£464), J Turkington Portadown 280kg Lim. to £1400 (£500).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Another good entry this week again sold to a brisk demand with Calved Heifers selling to £2580, £2260and £1820 for a Ballygawley Producer. Dungannon Producer £2560 and £2020 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £2500 and £2460 for Calved Heifers. Ballinamallard Producer £2460 and £1900 Calved Heifers. Cullyhanna Producer £2280 Calved Heifer. Springing Heifers sold to £2580 and £2450 for a Dungannon Producer. A selection of Maiden Heifers from a Dromore Producer sold to £900x 2 £810 x 6 and £800 x 2. Tempo Producer £830.

BREEDING BULLS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlederg Producer £4000 for Ped. Non. Reg .A A. Strabane Producer £3800 for Ped. Non. Reg. Char. Trillick Producer £3150 for Ped. Non. Reg. Sim. Aughnacloy Producer £3000 for Ped. Non. Reg. Limm.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A much larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with a Co. Armagh Producer selling a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £3700 and a 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £3600. Fivemiletown Producer £3580 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf, £2780 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf and £2580 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf. Carrickmore Producer £3420 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf and £2840 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Irvinestown Producer £3240 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf and £2280 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. Lisburn Producer £2320, £2200, and £2140 for 2nd Calvers with Bull Calves. Dungannon Producer £2120 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Tempo Producer £1780 for Heifer with Bull Calf.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3220 for Co. Armagh Producer. £3000 for a Fintona Producer. Ballygawley Producer £2420 and £2100. Dungannon Producer £2000 others sold from £1710 to £1800.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £900, £800 and £780 for Chars to a Co. Armagh Producer. V E Irwin Ballinamallard £790 and £650 for B/Bs. T G Dunne Tempo £770 for Ch. D McKenna Fintona £740 for Lim. W H Stockdale Clogher £700 for B/B. £620 and £590 for AAs. McElwaine Joinery £700 for Lim. Armagh Producer £660 for Her. R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £620 and 590 for Chars.

HEIFER CALVES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W Hogg Fivemiletown £860 for Her. J Cassidy Kinawley £650 for Ch. Newtownbutler Producer £600 for Lim. Mc Elwaine Joinery £590 for Lim. Omagh Producer £560, £540, and £520 for Limms. Fermanagh Producer £500 and £480 for AAs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

R McGovern Derrylin £1460 for Ch. and £1350 for Lim. C Smyton Tempo £1420 for Her. £1365 and £1325 for Chars. Armagh Producer £1290 for Her. and £900 for Ch. J McCormick Macken £1170, £1125, £950 for Limms and £1020 for AA. D & P Armstrong Fivemiletown £1130 for B/B. S Cox Kinawley £1030 for Ch. £1070, £1000, £920 and £870 for Limms. K Martin Derrylin £1050 for Shb. T W Cashel Tempo £960 for Lim. J McCormick Macken £950 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

Johnston Farms Clogher £1490 for Lim. and £1160 for AA. R McGovern Derrylin £1420 for Ch. P Ward Donaghmore £1140, £1100, £1000 X 3, £995 for S/Hs. with £1100 for B/B. Armagh Producer £1120 for Ch. P Devine Omagh £1100 for Ch. K Martin Derrylin £1040 for Shb. £940 for Ch. and £900 for Lim. J McCormick Macken £1020 for Lim. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £950 for Sim.and £880 for Her. S Cox Kinawley £920 for Ch.