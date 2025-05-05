Prices strong for quality stock at Clogher
In the Fatstock Ring 302 lots listed sold in a very firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £3319-60 for an 860kg Lim. to £386 per 100kg a 770kg Lim. sold to £3049-20 at £396 per 100kg with a 720kg Lim. selling to £406 per 100kg to £2923-20.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £432 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to £2721-60 with a 670kg Lim. to £2693-40 at £402 per 100kg and a 650kg Lim. sold to £2626 at £404 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1914 for a 660kg to £290 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £2000-80 for a 610kg to £328 per 100kg. FAT BULLS sold £3378-40 for a 1030kg AA. to £328 per 100kg with a 1010kg Ch. to £3353-20 at £332 per 100kg.
FAT STEERS sold to £402 per 100kg for a 640kg Ch. to £2572-80.
FAT HEIFERS sold to £402 per 100kg for a 520kg Lim. to £2090-40 with a 680kg St. to £400 per 100kg to £2720.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £3160 for an 840kg Ch. (£376) an 815kg Lim. to £3100 (£380) to £445 per 100kg for a 645kg Ch. to £2870.
FORWARD STEERS sold to £2430 for a 575kg Ch. (£422) with a 530kg Ch. to £2270 (£436).
MEDWEIGHT STEERS sold to £2180 for a 490kg Lim. (£445) to £484 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £2010.
SMALLER STEERS sold to £1600 for a 340kg Ch. (£470).
HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2610for a 675kg Daq. (£386) with a 615kg Lim. to £2380 (£387).
FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2200 for a 585kg Lim. (£376) selling to £411 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £2100.
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £2130 for a 480kg Ch. (£443) with a 405kg B/B. selling to £2040 (£503).
SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £1620 for a 390kg Ch. (£492).
WEANLING MALES sold to £2490 for a strong 500kg Brb. (£498)with a 440kg Ch. to £2190 (£497).
LIGHTER WEIGHT MALES sold to £2170 for a 395kg Ch. (£549) with a 340kg Lim. to £1880 (£553).
WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1940 for a 420kg Lim. (£462)a 295kg Lim. sold to £1700 (£576) with a 270kg Ch. to £1480 (£548).
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS sold to £2580, £2560, and £2500.
SPRINGING HEIFERS sold to £2580 and £2450. MAIDENS sold from £800 to £900.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES sold to £3700, £3600, and £3580.
INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3220 and £3000.
BULL CALVES sold to £900 for Char. HEIFER CALVES sold to £850 for Her.
REARED MALE LUMPS sold to £1460 for Char.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS sold to £1490 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS
Birches Producer 630kg Ch. to £432 (£2721-60), Omagh Producer 720kg Lim. to £406 (£2923-20) 650kg Lim. to £404 (£2626) and 640kg Spk. to £386 (£2470-40), Kilkeel Producer 670kg Lim. to £402 (£2693-40) and 680kg Lim. to £388 (£2638-40), Rosslea Producer 770kg Lim. to £396 (£3049-20), Clogher Producer 680kg Ch. to £394 (£2679-20), Portadown Producer 530kg Sim. to £390 (£2067), Kilkeel Producer 720kg Lim. to £386 (£2779-20), Florencecourt Producer 420kg Ch. to £386 (£1621-20), Portadown Producer 860kg Lim. to £386 (£3319-60), Cookstown Producer 760kg Lim. to £384 (£2918-40), Lisnaskea Producer 480kg Lim. to £382(£1833-60), Lisnaskea Producer 710kg B/B.to £382 (£2712-20), Roslea Producer 650kg Ch. to £380 (£2470), Dungannon Producer 700kg Lim. to £380 (£2660), Newtownstewart Producer 730kg Lim. to £380 (£2774), Fermanagh Producer 550kg Ch. to £380 (£2090), Cookstown Producer 610kg Lim. to £378 (£2305-80).
Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £360 to £376 per 100kg.
Second quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £234 to £254 per 100kg.
Quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £380 to £432 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1914 for a 660kg to £290 per 100kg with others selling from £276 to £286 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £334 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1837 with a 610kg to £328 at£2000-80.
Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £226 to £248 per 100kg.
FAT BULLS
Tempo Producer 1010kg Ch. to £332 to (£3353-20), Omagh Producer 1030kg AA. to £328 (£3378-40), Irvinestown Producer 1030kg Ch. to £316 (£3254-80), Trillick Producer 820kg Ch. to £314 (£2574-80), Pomeroy Producer 1030kg Ch. to £300 (£3090), Coalisland Producer 1010kg S/H. to £291 (£2939-10).
FAT STEERS
Char Steers sold to £402 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2572-80 to £3142-80 for an 810kg Ch. to £3AA. Steers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2833. Lim. Steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2876-20. Sim. Steers sold to £344 per 100kg for an 860kg to £2958-40. Daq. Steers sold to £2447-20 for a 760kg to £322 per 100kg Fries Steers sold to £2119 for a 650kg to £326 per 100kg Her. Steers sold to £2525-80 for a 730kg to £346 per 100kg,
FAT HEIFERS
Lim. Heifers sold to £402 per 100kg for a 520kg to £2090-40. St. Heifers sold to £400 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2720. Char Heifers sold to £2797-40 for a 710kg to £394 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1776. Sim. Heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160. S/H Heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1937-60. Friesian Heifers sold to £1837 for a 550kg to £334 per 100kg others sold from £272 to £320 per 100kg.
STORE BULLOCKS (160 LOTS)
A brisk demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £3160 for an 840kg Ch.(£376) with an 815kg Lim. to £3100 (£380) a 645kg Ch. sold to £2870 (£445) with a 650kg Ch. to £2870 (£441) other quality lots sold from £381 to £440 per 100kg.
FORWARD STEERS sold to £2430 for a 575kg Ch. (£422) with a 520kg Ch. to £2270 (£436) and a 530kg Ch. to £2280 (£430) other quality lots sold from £369 to £427 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES
Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 840kg Ch. to £3160 (£376), S Stoops Armagh 815kg Lim. to £3100 (£380) 830kg Ch. to £3080 (£371) 760kg Lim. to £2910 (£383) and 760kg Ch. to £2880 (£379), Enniskillen Producer 655kg Sim. to £2880 (£439) 645kg Ch. to £2870 (£445) and 675kg Ch. to £2710 (£401), B McKane Castlederg 650kg Ch. to £2870 (£441), G Lee Richill 645kg Lim. to £2840 (£440), S Trouton Portadown 650kg Ch. to £2830 (£435) 655kg Lim. to £2820 (£430) and 630kg Lim. to £2700 (£428), P Turbitt Ballygawley 685kg Lim. to £2790 (£407) and 625kg Ch. to £2740 (£438), F T Maxwell Augher 675kg Lim. to £2740 (£406) 640kg Lim. to £2700 (£422) and 700kg Ch. to £2700 (£385), D Keys Fivemiletown 700kg AA. to £2670 (£381), J Greenaway Portadown 650kg Ch. to £2650 (£407)
FORWARD STEERS sold to £2430 for a 575kg Lim. (£422) 555kg Lim. to £2370 (£427) and 575kg Lim. to £2330 (£405 for F T Maxwell Augher. S Whittendale Newtownbutler 595kg Lim. to £2420 (£406) 555kg Lim. to £2220 (£400) and 580kg Lim. to £2160 (£372), D Greenaway Portadown 560kg Ch. to £2300 (£410) and 560kg Ch. to £2170 (£387), P Tally Dungannon 555kg Lim. to £2290 (£412), K McCaffery Dungannon 530kg Ch. to £2280 (£430) 520kg Ch. to £2270 (£436) and 560kg AA. to £2070 (£369)
MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG
Always a very keen demand in this weight range with quality lots selling to £2180 for a 490kg Lim. (£445) with a 465kg Lim. to £2170 (£466) reaching a high of £484 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £2010.
LEADING PRICES:
W Gibson Fintona 490kg Lim. to £2180 (£445) with a 480kg Ch. to £2100 (£437), Enniskillen Producer 465kg Lim. to £2170 (£466) 470kg Daq. to £2080 (£442) 445kg Ch. to £2030 (£456) 415kg Lim. to £1970 (£458) and 415kg AA. to £1740 (£419), O McCaffery Tempo 490kg Ch. to £2100 (£428) 465kg Ch. to £2050 (£441) and 465kg Ch. to £2000 (£430), Fivemiletown Producer 470kg AA. to £1940 (£413) 490kg AA. to £1900 (£388) 460kg Ch. to £1900 (£413) and 445kg Lim. to £1860 (£418), P Tally Dungannon 435kg Ch. to £1790 (£411) 460kg Lim. to £1760 (£382) and 455kg Ch. to £1730 (£380), C Caughey Tempo 460kg B/B. to £1740 (£378), J Cassidy Derrylin 435kg AA. to £1730 (£397)
SMALLER STEERS 350KG & UNDER
J Cassidy Derrylin 340kg Ch. to £1600 (£470) and 310kg Lim. to £1240 (£400)
STORE HEIFERS (122 lots)
A very keen demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2610 for a 675kg Daq. (£386) with a 615kg Lim. to £2380 (£387) and a 605kg Ch. to £2280 (£377). Other quality lots sold from £321 to £363 per 100kg.
FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2200 for a 585kg Lim. (£376) with a 510kg Lim. to £2100 (£411) and a 510kg Ch. to £2050 (£402) Others sold from £345 to £400 per 100kg
LEADING PRICES:
M B McPhillips Dromore 675kg Daq. to £2610 (£386), R Gilmour Dungannon 680kg Shb. to £2500 (£362), Ian Smith Fivemiletown 615kg Lim. to £2380 (£387) and 610kg B/B. to £2080 (£341), F O Kane Trillick 605kg Ch. to £2180 (£363), T McClean Donaghmore 670kg M/B. to £2150 (£321), A Veitch Lisbellaw 605kg S/H. to £2100 (£347), Oliver OHare Mayobridge 670kg Her. to £2020 (£301). FORWARD HEIFERS 510 TO 585KG. sold to £2200 for a 585kg Lim. (£376) for M McPhillips Dromore. R Gilmour Dungannon 580kg Lim. to £2140 (£369), A D J Ewing Dungannon 560kg Her. to £2100 (£375), G McGarrity Sixmilecross 510kg Lim. to £2100 (£411), N Brown Killylea 510kg Ch. to £2050 (£402) and 525kg Lim. to £2020 (£384), G Lee Richill 510kg Lim. to £2040 (£400) D Keys Fivemiletown 585kg AA. to £2020 (£345), T Noble Lisbellaw 560kg Ch. to £2000 (£357), S McGirr Ballygawley 565kg AA. to £1970 (£348).
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 405KG TO 500KG
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2130 for a 480kg Ch. (£443) with a 405kg B/B. to £2040 (£503) and a 455kg Lim. to £2020 (£444). Several other quality lots sold from £364 to £406 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES:
M A Flynn Rosslea 480kg Ch. to £2130 (£443) and 455kg Lim. to £2020 (£444), A Veitch Lisbellaw 405kg B/B. to £2040 (£503), E Stronge Fivemiletown 495kg B/B. to £1990 (£402), I Smith Fivemiletown 485kg AA. to £1970 (£406) and 500kg Lim. to £1870 (£374), N K Johnston Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1960 (£392), T Noble Lisbellaw 500kg Ch. to £1920 (£384) 480kg Ch. to £1800 (£375) and 470kg Ch. to £1800 (£383), S McGirr Ballygawley 500kg Sim. to £1880 (£376) and 500kg Sim. to £1820 (£364), R McKenna Augher 490kg AA. to £1880 (£383) and 485kg AA. to £1850 (£381), C Beatty Brookeborough 500kg AA. to £1870 (£374), K Bell Aughnacloy 470kg Sim. to £1830 (£389), A T Fiddis Derrygonnelly 485kg Ch. to £1830 (£377), A D J Ewing Dungannon 490kg Her. to £1810 (£369), D Keys Fivemiletown 480kg AA. to £1810 (£377), N Brown Killylea 445kg Lim. to £1800 (£404)
SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER.
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1620 for a 390kg Ch. (£492) with a 315kg Lim. to £1320 (£419) and a 285kg Lim. to £1220 (£428).
LEADING PRICES:
M A Flynn Rosslea 390kg Ch. to £1820 (£492) with a 390kg Ch. to £1570 (£402), T Noble Lisbellaw 380kg Ch. to £1500 (£394) 350kg Ch. to £1260 (£360) and 340kg Ch. to £1240 (£364), M & M McGirr Augher 390kg Lim. to £1470 (£377) 340kg Lim. to £1400 (£411) and 385kg Lim. to £1240 (£322),J Cassidy Derrylin 350kg Lim. to £1430 (£408) 315kg Lim. to £1320 (£419) and 285kg Lim. to £1220 (£428), T McGoldrick Kinawley 375kg B/B. to £1410 (£376) and 360kg B/B. to £1240 (£344), M Rafferty Aughnacloy 355kg Lim. to £1350 (£380) 345kg AA. to £1300 (£377) and 370kg AA. to £1200 (£324), T Smith Fivemiletown 385kg Lim. to £1280 (£332), P Carr Co. Armagh 350kg AA. to £1200 (£343), J Donnelly Augher 320kg Sim. to £1150 (£359)
WEANLINGS (232 lots)
Trade in this section remains very firm for a lot of top quality on offer with Strong Males selling to £2490 for a 500kg Brb. (£498) with a 440kg Ch. to £2190 (£497)
Lightweight Males sold to £2170 for a 395kg Ch. to a high of £549 per 100kg with a 340kg Lim. to £1880 (£553) and a 350kg Lim. to £1910 (£545). Several others sold from £480 to £543 per 100kg. WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1940 for a 420kg Lim. (£462) with a 365kg Lim. to £1840 (£504) a 295kg Lim. sold to £1700 (£576) with a 270kg Ch. to £1480 (£548). Several others sold from £464 to £522 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES:
Strong Males
Peter Stratton Tempo 500kg Brb. to £2490 (£498), P Beatty Aughnacloy 550kg Lim. to £2270 (£412), Robert Watson Augher 440kg Ch. to £2190 (£497) and 465kg AA. to £2000 (£430), P Maguire Tempo 485kg Ch. to £2000 (£412), E Mullan Aughnacloy 475kg Lim. to £1990 (£419), D McGirr Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1960 (£392), D Rooney Dungannon 435kg B/B. to £1940 (£446), G Armstrong Lisbellaw 425kg Lim. to £1840 (£433). Lightweight Males sold to £2170 for a 395kg Ch. (£549) for Robert Watson Augher. D Rooney Dungannon 400kg B/B. to £1950 (£487) and 420kg Ch. to £1950 (£464), T Mc Keaney Garrison 385kg Ch. to £1940 (£504) 400kg Ch. to £1920 (£480) and 350kg Ch. to £1860 (£531), J Turkington Portadown 350kg Lim. to £1910 (£545), Fermanagh Producer 370kg Lim. to £1910 (£516) and 340kg Lim. to £1880 (£553), P Stratton Tempo 395kg Ch. to £1860 (£471), D P Gormley Irvinestown 335kg Lim. to £1820 (£543).
WEANLING HEIFERS
K H McDonald Tynan 420kg Lim. to £1940 (£462) and 365kg Lim. to £1840 (£504), M Brennan Cookstown 400kg Ch. to £1720 (£430) and 405kg Lim. to £1610 (£397), P Slane Carrickmore 295kg Lim. to £1700 (£576), E McMenamin Kesh 395kg Daq. to £1670 (£422), M Boyle Fivemiletown 335kg Lim. to £1610 (£480) and 275kg Lim. to £1390 (£505), D L Stinson Dungannon 375kg Lim. to £1590 (£424), W Speers Killylea 400kg AA. to £1590 (£397), P Tally Dungannon 30kg Ch. to £1540 (£513) 295kg Ch. to £1540 (£522) 300kg Ch. to £1480 (£493) and 270kg Ch. to £1480 (£548), S McKenna Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1500 (£435), J Ruddock Portadown 340kg Sim. to £1480 (£435), P Maguire Tempo 395kg Lim. to £1480 (£374) and 285kg B/B. to £1420 (£498), O McCaffery Tempo 310kg Ch. to £1440 (£464), J Turkington Portadown 280kg Lim. to £1400 (£500).
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
Another good entry this week again sold to a brisk demand with Calved Heifers selling to £2580, £2260and £1820 for a Ballygawley Producer. Dungannon Producer £2560 and £2020 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £2500 and £2460 for Calved Heifers. Ballinamallard Producer £2460 and £1900 Calved Heifers. Cullyhanna Producer £2280 Calved Heifer. Springing Heifers sold to £2580 and £2450 for a Dungannon Producer. A selection of Maiden Heifers from a Dromore Producer sold to £900x 2 £810 x 6 and £800 x 2. Tempo Producer £830.
BREEDING BULLS
Castlederg Producer £4000 for Ped. Non. Reg .A A. Strabane Producer £3800 for Ped. Non. Reg. Char. Trillick Producer £3150 for Ped. Non. Reg. Sim. Aughnacloy Producer £3000 for Ped. Non. Reg. Limm.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A much larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with a Co. Armagh Producer selling a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £3700 and a 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £3600. Fivemiletown Producer £3580 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf, £2780 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf and £2580 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf. Carrickmore Producer £3420 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf and £2840 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Irvinestown Producer £3240 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf and £2280 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. Lisburn Producer £2320, £2200, and £2140 for 2nd Calvers with Bull Calves. Dungannon Producer £2120 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Tempo Producer £1780 for Heifer with Bull Calf.
INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3220 for Co. Armagh Producer. £3000 for a Fintona Producer. Ballygawley Producer £2420 and £2100. Dungannon Producer £2000 others sold from £1710 to £1800.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £900, £800 and £780 for Chars to a Co. Armagh Producer. V E Irwin Ballinamallard £790 and £650 for B/Bs. T G Dunne Tempo £770 for Ch. D McKenna Fintona £740 for Lim. W H Stockdale Clogher £700 for B/B. £620 and £590 for AAs. McElwaine Joinery £700 for Lim. Armagh Producer £660 for Her. R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £620 and 590 for Chars.
HEIFER CALVES
W Hogg Fivemiletown £860 for Her. J Cassidy Kinawley £650 for Ch. Newtownbutler Producer £600 for Lim. Mc Elwaine Joinery £590 for Lim. Omagh Producer £560, £540, and £520 for Limms. Fermanagh Producer £500 and £480 for AAs.
REARED MALE LUMPS
R McGovern Derrylin £1460 for Ch. and £1350 for Lim. C Smyton Tempo £1420 for Her. £1365 and £1325 for Chars. Armagh Producer £1290 for Her. and £900 for Ch. J McCormick Macken £1170, £1125, £950 for Limms and £1020 for AA. D & P Armstrong Fivemiletown £1130 for B/B. S Cox Kinawley £1030 for Ch. £1070, £1000, £920 and £870 for Limms. K Martin Derrylin £1050 for Shb. T W Cashel Tempo £960 for Lim. J McCormick Macken £950 for Lim.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS
Johnston Farms Clogher £1490 for Lim. and £1160 for AA. R McGovern Derrylin £1420 for Ch. P Ward Donaghmore £1140, £1100, £1000 X 3, £995 for S/Hs. with £1100 for B/B. Armagh Producer £1120 for Ch. P Devine Omagh £1100 for Ch. K Martin Derrylin £1040 for Shb. £940 for Ch. and £900 for Lim. J McCormick Macken £1020 for Lim. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £950 for Sim.and £880 for Her. S Cox Kinawley £920 for Ch.