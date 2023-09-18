News you can trust since 1963
Priestly ram takes overall champion at Ballymena

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society held their ram sale in Ballymena Mart on Monday, 4th September.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:21 BST- 2 min read
The sale show and sale was judged by Norman Robinson of the Benrafton Flock and kindly sponsored by Neil Acheson, Animax.

Mark Priestley of the Limestone flock took Overall Champion with a Castkeisle A Kingsman son and Campbell & Jason Watson of the Bannview Flock taking Reserve with a son of Leitrim Listful.

Results of the Ram Lamb Class: 1st M Priestleyl; 2nd C&J Watson; 3rd A Moses; 4th S&W Tait; 5th A Barkley; 6th P Thompson; 7th R McAdoo

First Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champion from Mark Priestley sold for 2500gns to RJ Mowbray, Co. Tyrone. Pic: Suffolk ClubFirst Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champion from Mark Priestley sold for 2500gns to RJ Mowbray, Co. Tyrone. Pic: Suffolk Club
Results of the Pairs Class: 1st A Barkley; 2nd R McAdoo; 3rd S&W Tait; 4th C&J Watson; 5th T Lamont; 6th P Thompson

Overall Champion Mark Priestley

Reserve Champion Campbell & Jason Watson

Leading prices:

Second Prize Ram Lamb and Reserve Champion from Campbell & Jason Watson sold for 1000gns to CM Cars, Co. Antrim. Pic: Suffolk ClubSecond Prize Ram Lamb and Reserve Champion from Campbell & Jason Watson sold for 1000gns to CM Cars, Co. Antrim. Pic: Suffolk Club
Lot 125 M Priestley selling for 2500gns to RJ Mowbray, Co. Tyrone

Lot 118 J Smyth selling for 2400gns to N Walsh, Co. Down

Lot 117 J Smyth selling for 2050gns to W Rankin, Drumquin

Lot 120 J Smyth selling for 1400gns to M Doyle, Mayobridge

First Prize Pairs from Alastair Barkley. Pic: Suffolk ClubFirst Prize Pairs from Alastair Barkley. Pic: Suffolk Club
Lot 15 A Barkley selling for 1200gns to C Mills , Co. Antrim

Lot 115 J Smyth selling for 1200gns to M Doyle, Mayobridge

Lot 29 T Lamont selling for 1120gns to B McCullagh, Omagh

Lot 92 E&J Gould selling for 1100gns to W Craig, Co. Antrim

Lot 104 S&W Tait selling for 1100gns to G McAdoo, Co. Tyrone

Lot 60 C&J Watson selling for 1000gns to CM Cars, Co. Antrim

Lot 114 J Smyth selling for 950gns to G&S Caskie, Co. L Derry

Lot 2 A Gault selling for 900gns to M Herron, Co. Down

Lot 133 K Johnston selling for 880gns to D Convery, Co. Antrim

Lot 9 &14A Barkley selling for 820gns to H Small & S&J Mullan

Lot 89 E&J Gould selling for 820gns to R McAuley, Co. Antrim