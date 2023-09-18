Priestly ram takes overall champion at Ballymena
The sale show and sale was judged by Norman Robinson of the Benrafton Flock and kindly sponsored by Neil Acheson, Animax.
Mark Priestley of the Limestone flock took Overall Champion with a Castkeisle A Kingsman son and Campbell & Jason Watson of the Bannview Flock taking Reserve with a son of Leitrim Listful.
Results of the Ram Lamb Class: 1st M Priestleyl; 2nd C&J Watson; 3rd A Moses; 4th S&W Tait; 5th A Barkley; 6th P Thompson; 7th R McAdoo
Results of the Pairs Class: 1st A Barkley; 2nd R McAdoo; 3rd S&W Tait; 4th C&J Watson; 5th T Lamont; 6th P Thompson
Overall Champion Mark Priestley
Reserve Champion Campbell & Jason Watson
Leading prices:
Lot 125 M Priestley selling for 2500gns to RJ Mowbray, Co. Tyrone
Lot 118 J Smyth selling for 2400gns to N Walsh, Co. Down
Lot 117 J Smyth selling for 2050gns to W Rankin, Drumquin
Lot 120 J Smyth selling for 1400gns to M Doyle, Mayobridge
Lot 15 A Barkley selling for 1200gns to C Mills , Co. Antrim
Lot 115 J Smyth selling for 1200gns to M Doyle, Mayobridge
Lot 29 T Lamont selling for 1120gns to B McCullagh, Omagh
Lot 92 E&J Gould selling for 1100gns to W Craig, Co. Antrim
Lot 104 S&W Tait selling for 1100gns to G McAdoo, Co. Tyrone
Lot 60 C&J Watson selling for 1000gns to CM Cars, Co. Antrim
Lot 114 J Smyth selling for 950gns to G&S Caskie, Co. L Derry
Lot 2 A Gault selling for 900gns to M Herron, Co. Down
Lot 133 K Johnston selling for 880gns to D Convery, Co. Antrim
Lot 9 &14A Barkley selling for 820gns to H Small & S&J Mullan
Lot 89 E&J Gould selling for 820gns to R McAuley, Co. Antrim