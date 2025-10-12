With the slurry season coming to a close on 15th October 2025 NI Water is reminding farmers to ensure that they protect water resources when spreading slurry or manures over the next few weeks.

The advice is to consider carefully the timing and placement of slurry, manure and fertiliser so that there is no risk of pollution to watercourses.

“Care in timing and placement of slurry, manure and fertiliser is vital.”

Farmers are being urged to protect water sources as slurry season comes to a close

Steep slopes and soils with impeded drainage are vulnerable to runoff and losses during rainfall events. A rainfall event lasting only a few hours can distribute a large proportion of the total annual loading of phosphorus to rivers and lakes.

The closed period prohibits organic manures including slurry, poultry litter, sewage sludge and abattoir waste, from being spread from 15th October 2025 to 31st January 2026. Farmyard manure must not be applied from midnight 31st October 2025 to 31st January 2026.

Over the next few weeks, as the season closes, organic manures (including dirty water) must not be applied:

n Within 250m of a borehole used for public water supply;

n Within 50m of a borehole, spring or well;

n Within 30m of lakes;

n Within 15m of a waterway other than lakes (reduced to 5m when using LESSE);

n On waterlogged soils, flooded land or land likely to flood;

n On frozen ground or snow-covered ground- If heavy rain is forecast in the next 48 hours.

On steep slopes (with an average incline of 20 per cent or more on grassland, 15 per cent or more on all other land)

Peter Quinn, NI Water Catchment Officer, said: “Care in timing and placement of slurry, manure and fertiliser is vital to minimise the potential for loss from land to water. If slurry is spread on poor, very wet ground or during or just before wet weather conditions, it can run off the land; this results in valuable nutrients ending up in our watercourses. Abstracting this from our water is difficult and expensive to treat, however NI Water must do this in order to provide the high-quality drinking water we all expect.”

How you can help to improve water quality:

n Only spread slurry and fertilisers when conditions are suitable;

n Use the DAERA online tools to calculate your farm’s Phosphorus balance and manure Nitrogen loading;

n Check your farmyard for slurry run off and sources of pollution;

n Prevent cattle access to rivers causing erosion, sediment loss and pollution

n Nutrient Management Planning – if available use your Soil Nutrient Health Scheme results and run off risk maps;

n Minimise Phosphorus inputs – meet P crop requirements from manures. Each tonne of concentrate feed contains approx. 5 kg of P;

n Eliminate chemical P fertiliser. Save money and help the environment;

n Follow the Nutrients Action Programme to farm efficiently.