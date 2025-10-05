Protecting your farm: Understanding public and employer's liability insurance

Stephen Dickson, Manager of Dickson Group’s Agric Insurance Team, discusses the risks associated with running a farm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running a farm in Northern Ireland is more than just a business. It’s often a way of life that frequently involves family, seasonal or part-time workers, and the wider rural community. But with this comes a unique set of risks. Whether it’s a visitor slipping in the yard, a relative helping with lambing, or a part-time worker injured while operating machinery, farmers need to be confident that they’re properly insured. That’s where Public and Employer’s Liability Insurance comes in.

What is Public Liability Insurance?

Public Liability Insurance protects you if a member of the public, such as visitors, delivery drivers, or contractor, suffers an injury or property damage on your farm and holds you legally responsible. For example, if someone trips over uneven ground or is injured by livestock, this cover can help with legal costs and compensation. Damage caused by livestock straying from the farm can also fall under public liability insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickson Group'

It’s not a legal requirement, but it’s strongly recommended that all business owners, including farmers, have this cover in place. Farms are dynamic environments with inherent hazards, and even with the best safety measures, accidents can happen. Without cover, a farmer or business could be facing significant financial exposure.

What is Employer’s Liability Insurance?

Employer’s Liability Insurance is, under UK law, a legal requirement. Therefore, if you employ anyone — even part-time, casual, or unpaid workers, you have a legal requirement to have Employer’s Liability insurance in place. This includes family members who help out, volunteers, and seasonal staff. If someone working for you is injured or becomes ill due to their work on the farm, this insurance covers your legal liability, legal defence costs and any compensation awarded.

It’s a common misconception that family members or informal helpers don’t count as employees. But under UK law, if someone is working under your direction — even without a formal contract — they may be considered an employee. That means you must have Employer’s Liability Insurance in place.

Why It Matters for Farmers

Farming often relies on a mix of labour, from full-time staff to neighbours lending a hand during harvest or the lambing season. But if someone is injured while working on your farm and you don’t have the right cover, you could be liable for thousands in legal fees and damages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insurers are increasingly scrutinising claims involving informal workers. If you haven’t declared part-time help or family members assisting on the farm, you could find your policy doesn’t respond when you need it most.

What Should Farmers Do?

- Review your insurance policy regularly to ensure it reflects your current working arrangements.

- Declare all workers, including part-time, casual, and family members, to your broker or insurer.

- Maintain health and safety standards and keep records of training and risk assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Speak to a specialist broker who understands the farming sector and can tailor cover to your needs.

The Dickson family farm 300 acres of land in West Tyrone, so we understand farming inside out. We milk a herd of pedigree Jerseys, breed pedigree Texel sheep, and have a birth-to-bacon pig herd, so if we’re not in the office we’re hard at it on the farm! Farming’s in the blood. That’s why we’re passionate about offering great insurance cover at sensible prices for the farming community, whether they’re estate, dairy, beef, sheep, poultry, cereal farmer, and everything in between.

Whether you run a smallholding or a large-scale operation, we’re here to help you protect what matters most.