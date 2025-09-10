£1.8million Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme 2025/2026 opens for applications

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA has today announced that a new £1.8million Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme (RMCGS) will open for applications on Monday 15 September 2025.

Capital grants between £500 and £2,000 will be available to rural voluntary and community organisations and Social Economy Enterprises to fund projects tackling locally identified issues of poverty and/or social isolation. The Scheme is funded from DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme.

Projects must focus on one of the following themes:

- Modernisation (of building(s) or assets)

- Information Communication Technology (ICT)

- Health and Wellbeing

- Energy Efficiency or Environmental Improvements.

Launching the Scheme, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir commented: “I am delighted to announce the opening of the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme 2025/2026.

“During my visits to rural voluntary and community organisations across Northern Ireland I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact of these grants. They empower organisations at the heart of rural life to deliver vital services and reduce social isolation, increasing social cohesion, tackling environmental sustainability issues and helping build strong, sustainable and diverse rural communities.

“I strongly encourage all rural voluntary and community sector organisations to contact their local Rural Support Network for details of the Scheme and support to make an application.”

The scheme is being delivered by Rural Support Networks on behalf of DAERA. Applicants to the Scheme will be required to provide a minimum of 15% match-funding.

The Scheme closes for applications 12.00pm midday on Monday 20 October 2025.

For further information on the 2025/2026 Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme including revised registration requirements please contact the Rural Support Network in your local council area. More details at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/rural-support-network-contact-details.