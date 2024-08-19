Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Water is pleased to announce that a £2million investment at Lough Island Reavy Reservoir, Kilcoo, County Down is progressing well.

This major programme of improvements involves the replacement of the overflow spillway, which ensures the safety of the reservoir, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

There are two Pumping Stations on site, which serve Drumaroad and Fofanny Water Treatment Works (WTW). The programme of works will ensure increased supply and support to the Pumping Station which serves Drumaroad WTW, which supplies water to customers in County Down and Belfast.

In times of high-water demand, the water supply from the reservoir limits the flow to both Water Treatment Works. However, once the improvements are completed, this scheme will ensure supply to both plants is not restricted, benefitting customers in a high demand water incident. All work is expected to be completed on site by March 2025.

(L-R) NI Water Project Manager Mark Richardson, Sean McGlinchey BSG, and Colum O’Hare from AECOM pictured on site at Lough Island Reavy Reservoir. Picture: Michael Cooper

Mark Richardson, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “NI Water is committed to the highest standards of reservoir safety and management and we are progressing with this key programme of maintenance and refurbishment work at Lough Island Reavy to future-proof this impounding reservoir, which plays a critical role in the storage of raw water for future supply to our customers.

“The overall programme of work, which involves improvements at 36 key reservoirs across the province, is essential to maintain water supply as well as ensuring compliance with reservoir safety legislation.

“Security of supply is key and the improvements will be particularly important to deliver additional water to our customers during a high demand or other extreme weather emergency situation.”

The overall programme of reservoir improvements will enhance components of the reservoirs, including refurbishment of control valves, installation of drainage, repairs to spillway structures and improvements to monitoring equipment - to ensure the safe and appropriate management of the reservoirs. This ensures that the safety of these significant structures is maintained and allows NI Water to continue to deliver what matters to our customers.

The essential improvement work is being carried out by BSG, and project managed by AECOM.