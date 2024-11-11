“We appreciate the support of the community as we worked to deliver this essential scheme.”

NI Water is pleased to announce the completion of a £2 million investment to replace Ballymagorry Wastewater Pumping Station in County Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This major investment will enhance the local sewerage infrastructure and improve wastewater services for customers in Ballymagorry and the surrounding area.

The 12-month construction project saw the complete replacement of the existing pumping station within a confined site, adjacent to Victoria Road, Ballymagorry. The existing pumping station was housed in a small building with poor access to operate and maintain the pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional screening and storage were also required to improve the quality of any pumped storm discharge to the Glenmornan River.

NI Water colleagues mark the completion of the Pumping Station (L-R) Paul Hamilton, Damien McDevitt, Ivor Wilson, Mark McDonald and Philip Berry.

The replacement Pumping Station will now provide additional stormwater storage via a new 9m diameter and 5.6m deep concrete shaft, which includes a screen between the foul and stormwater storage, helping to enhance the environment and protect the water quality in the river.

Paul Hamilton, NI Water’s Project Manager said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of the Ballymagorry Wastewater Pumping Station, which will improve the sewerage infrastructure in the area, as well as enhancing the local environment by improving the water quality in the Glenmornan River.

“This investment will future proof wastewater services and protect the local environment for many years to come, as well as improving access to the site, to help NI Water operate and maintain the site well into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the support of the community as we worked to deliver this essential scheme.”

The main contractor for this project is Coalisland based Geda Construction, with Project Management support from RPS.