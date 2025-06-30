£250,000 fund launched to help unlock environmental and economic opportunities for layer manure

stock image

DAERA today launched a new £250,000 Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition focused on the Sustainable Utilisation of Layer Manure (SULM).

The scheme aims to support the development of innovative, scalable solutions to manage nutrients from poultry layer manure, particularly phosphorus (P), and reduce environmental impacts across Northern Ireland whilst also unlocking new economic opportunities.

This competition complements the ongoing Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (SULS) programme, which is already delivering promising results. The SULM initiative extends this work to the poultry layer sector, reinforcing DAERA’s commitment to nutrient management, environmental protection, and green innovation.

Launching the SULM competition, Minister Muir said: “This SBRI competition represents a vital step in addressing the nutrient challenges posed by poultry layer manure. By supporting innovation in this space, we aim to reduce phosphorus loading on our land and support a sustainable layer sector across Northern Ireland."

The competition runs until 15th of August 2025. With a total budget of up to £250,000, up to five of the highest-scoring proposals will be selected, each eligible for up to £50,000 to demonstrate the technical feasibility of their concept.

An online information event will be held on 10th July 2025 from 10:00 to 11:30 GMT, offering potential applicants the opportunity to learn more about the competition scope, eligibility, and application process. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sustainable-utilisation-of-layer-manure-sulm-sbri-information-event-tickets-1416337326069?aff=oddtdtcreator

Applicants are expected to propose a practical solution which removes excess P in layer manure from the NI agricultural nutrient cycle. The proposal will also have to be technically and economically sustainable with the potential to be scalable to meet demands of the NI layer sector.