Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has today launched Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

The Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae SBRI is being developed to explore potential solutions to treat and reduce Blue-Green Algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland water ways.

The SBRI has two phases and will be expected to follow the standard approach:

- Phase one: Five applicants selected to develop proof of concepts. A total funding package of £450k has been secured via DAERA and the Department for the Economy (DfE) through its SBRI Challenge Fund for Phase one; and

- Phase two: Two to three concepts selected and developed as potential pilot solutions.

Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), supported by funding from both my Department and the Department for the Economy.

“We all have a responsibility to work collectively to deliver sustainable solutions to address the issues facing Lough Neagh and to return it to its rightful state as an ecological jewel at the heart of Northern Ireland.

“I understand that this SBRI initiative will not fully address the Blue-Green Algae problems, however it will contribute, along with the other actions contained in the Lough Neagh report, to help deliver my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards thereby contributing to the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

Minister Muir added: “Whilst much attention has been devoted to the issues with BGA in Lough Neagh I am equally focussed on water quality issues across Northern Ireland and this work will hopefully provide solutions that can be applied to any area that has been affected by the emergence of BGA.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “My Department’s SBRI Challenge Fund supports the development of innovative solutions to complex public policy challenges. Lough Neagh is a vital asset for the local community and for the north as a whole so it is welcome that the fund will be used to formulate a solution to the Blue-Green Algae in Lough Neagh.”

There is scope for physical, chemical or biological, or a combination of solutions, but whatever solution is developed it must not contribute to further environmental degradation. It must also comply with legislation and environmental designations.

The application window for Phase one is open for six weeks. Applications must be received by 3pm on Friday 13th September.

It is anticipated that Phase one will run through to March 2025 with a potential call for a phase two applications commencing summer 2025.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so at https://sdi.click/sbrinibga1

A supplier information event will be held online on Wednesday 14th August for anyone wishing to obtain more details. Registration is required and is available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lough-neagh-blue-green-algae-phase-1-sbri-information-event-tickets-964869048297