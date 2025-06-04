£95,285.23 confiscation order for illegal waste site
The Confiscation Order granted equates to the criminal benefit generated by Mr. Curran from the illegal keeping of controlled waste at the site in the vicinity of Blackwatertown Road, Co Armagh.
In 2017 officers of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s (NIEA) Environmental Crime Unit (ECU) conducted an investigation into the disposal of controlled waste on lands owned by Mr. Curran. The waste discovered consisted of household, commercial and industrial waste.
Following the NIEA investigation Mr. Curran pleaded guilty and was convicted on 08 June 2023 by the Crown Court sitting in Newry for offences contrary to Article 4 of the Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997. The criminal benefit generated from his offending was calculated to be £1,053,042.90.
On the 03 June 2025 a Confiscation Order was granted by the Crown Court totalling £95,285.23, equal to the value of Mr. Curran’s available assets.
Mr. Curran was granted three months to pay the confiscation order or serve 12 months imprisonment in default of payment.