PSNI confirm death of man (20's) after serious Co Down accident

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed a man has sadly died following a serious road traffic collision in Downpatrick.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received at approximately 2pm on Monday, 15th September of a collision involving a silver VW Bora and grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the VW Bora, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The passenger of the same vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, was seriously injured, and remains in hospital at this time.

stock image

“Two women who were travelling in the Toyota Avensis also required hospital treatment.

“The road which was closed for a time in order to facilitate emergency services, has now fully reopened.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/