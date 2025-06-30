PSNI name motorcyclist killed in Co Down accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards, on Sunday 29th June.

He was 36-year-old Philip McClelland from the Newtownards area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “Shortly before 1.15pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

“The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.

Philip McClellandplaceholder image
Philip McClelland

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25.”

