PSNI to offer advice and support at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre this week Wednesday 14th - Saturday 17th May 2025.

Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn. The show provides an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a safe and memorable experience. "Help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians. Please allow extra time for your journey and follow the guidance of our officers and parking marshals on the ground, only parking in the designated locations provided. “Patrons and vendors should also be aware that the use of drones on site is strictly prohibited by the organisers. “I very much hope you enjoy your time at the show, and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives and partner agencies in attendance - we look forward to meeting you.”