Princess Pandora is classified at VG89 points, the maximum points a 2nd calver can achieve and is sired by Castledale Maurice EX94 bred by Gordon Stockdale and out of Curraghnakeely Pandora 7th EX94 bred by Nigel Edwards.

Judging the classes in both the haltered section and the non-haltered section was Irish Moiled breeder Sally Crowe from Keiss, Scotland. With well over 100 entries in total which equated to the mass number of 318 photographs and 112 videos, Sally had the task of picking her top animals in each of the classes which then went to public vote on Facebook.

The haltered section was to see the public’s final vote go mainly towards two animals in the senior category. Two outstanding animals in the breed both with maximum classification points for their age went head-to-head in what was a show full of quality animals. It was a two-horse race with the tremendous stock bull belonging to Brian O’Kane of Martinstown, Co. Antrim, Woodbine Casper EX97 who demonstrates width, muscle, and power, with great locomotion for a senior bull against the young 3-year-old, 2nd calver cow belonging to N&M Moilies, Burren Princess Pandora VG89, a cow full of breed character oozing power with femineity. It ended up a tie breaker between the two animals and judge Sally Crowe decided that both animals duly deserved to go through to the champion of champions to meet the overall champion of the non-haltered section.

1st place winner in bull calf haltered class - Curraghnakeely Crecendo. Pic: Irish Moiled Club

The non-haltered section was straightforward with the young homebred cow of Sam Smiley of Ballynahinch, Co. Down, Glassdrummond Cherry 116 (M1) EX92 with an excellent mammary, conformation, and locomotion, who caught the eye of all the public voting. In the final championship she was consistently placed 1st by everyone who voted. Reserve champion in the non-haltered section went to the homebred yearling heifer of Nigel Edwards of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0594 a typically coloured heifer who had a lovely presence and again full of breed character and power.

The final day of online voting was certainly intense between the champion of champions line up of Burren Princess Pandora, Woodbine Casper and Glassdrummond Cherry 116 (M1). At the end of the voting time, it was a close call between Burren Princess Pandora and Woodbine Casper, the final count using the points system used, calculated that the champion of champions title went to Burren Princess Pandora closely followed by Woodbine Casper taking the reserve champion of champions title with second to reserve champion going to Glassdrummond Cherry 116 (M1).

This year’s show had 10 new breeders enter the online competition with beautifully presented cattle, the winner of this year’s novice section went to Robert McKelvey of Castlederg, Co. Tyrone with his eye-catching stock bull Beauty Hill Jameson with reserve champion novice going to Dermot McGeady of Derry City, Co. Derry/Londonderry with Dring Cu Chulain a young bull with a promising future.

Huge praise was given by the Judge to the two young handlers who entered the show. Olivia Haywood represented the GB constituency with a lovely junior heifer and Dermot McGeady Jnr represented the NI constituency with a junior bull.

1st place winner in heifer non haltered class - Curraghnakeely Penny Lee 0628. Pic: Irish Moiled Club

Results of the Haltered Section

Cow class: 1st. Burren Princess Pandora – N & M Moilies; 2nd. Clandeboye Louella – William Edwards; 3rd. Ravelglen Dolly – Brian O’Kane

Senior bull class: 1st. Woodbine Casper – Brian O’Kane

Intermediate Heifer class: 1st. Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0563 – Nigel Edwards; 2nd Ravelglen Ramona 2nd – Brian O’Kane; 3rd Curraghnakeely Cherry 0573 – Nigel Edwards

Young Handler winner in GB constituency - Olivia Haywood. Pic: Irish Moiled Club

Junior Heifer class: 1st Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0618 – N & M Moilies; 2nd. Curraghnakeely Cherry 0616 - N & M Moilies; 3rd. Shanrahan Aisling – Eimer McGrath

Junior bull class: 1st. Glassdrummond Bluebird 2561 - N & M Moilies

Heifer calf class: 1st. Burren Royal Pandora - N & M Moilies; 2nd. Ravelglen Ramona 422 – Brian O’Kane; 3rd. Ballyreagh Lily 6783 – William Edwards

Bull calf class: 1st. Curraghnakeely Crecendo – Nigel Edwards; 2nd. Ravelglen Owney 2 – Brian O’Kane

Reserve Novice Champion was won by Dermot McGeady with Dring Cu Chulain. Pic: Irish Moiled Club

Results of the Non-Haltered Section

Cow class: 1st. Glassdrummond Cherry 116 (M1) – Sam Smiley; 2nd. Curraghankeely Penny-Lee 0557 – Nigel Edwards; 3rd. Glassdrummond Cherry 112 – Sam Smiley

Senior bull class: 1st. Curraghankeely Masterpiece – Sam Smiley; 2nd Beauthy Hill Jameson – Robert McKelvey; 3rd Ballyknock Toro – William Edwards

Intermediate Heifer class: 1st. Curraghankeely Bluebell 0581 – Nigel Edwards; 2nd. Glassdrummond Cherry 122 – Sam Smiley; 3rd. Tullyarden Bernie – Dermot McGeady

Intermediate Bull class: 1st. Croaghorm Limited Edition – William Halligan

Junior Heifer class: 1st. Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0594 – Nigel Edwards; 2nd Curraghnakeely Cherry 0617 – Nigel Edwards; 3rd Glassdrummond Cherry 130 – Sam Smiley

1st place winner in the Int bull class - Croaghorm Limited Edition. Pic: Irish Moiled Club

Junior Bull class: 1st. Dring Cu Chulain – Dermot McGeady; 2nd Glassdrummond Magician – R + M Garrett

Heifer calf class: 1st. Curraghnakeely Peenylee 0625 – Nigel Edwards; 2nd Glassdrummond Cherry 133 – Sam Smiley; 3rd. Summerville Templecoran – R + M Garrett

Bull calf class: 1st Curaghnakeely Casemiro – Nigel Edwards; 2nd Curraghnakeely Cyb – Nigel Edwards; 3rd. Sommerville Teeshan – M + R Garrett

On behalf of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, chairperson Michelle McCauley thanked Sally for all her hard work, judging, editing, and promoting the show each evening on Facebook.

Next on the Irish Moiled Calender is the H & H Autumn Magnificent Moilie Online Timed auction will be taking place online through auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington from Tuesday, 26th September concluding Thursday, 28th September.