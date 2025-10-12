Pulmonary Fibrosis charity handover: Honouring Ruth McElroy and raising awareness in farming communities

The occasion marked the official handover of funds raised in memory of Ruth McElroy, who passed away on 3rd October last year following a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

The event was much more than a financial presentation. It was a heartfelt celebration of Ruth’s life, her deep connection to farming, and her role within the Northern Ireland pedigree cattle industry. It was also a chance to highlight the realities of pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that disproportionately affects farmers, and to underline the importance of awareness, prevention, and community support.

A life built around farming

Farming was not just a hobbie for Ruth McElroy. It was a passion that defined her daily life and gave her lasting friendships. In 1996, she and her family founded the Ivaniskey herd, a venture that began modestly but grew into one of respect and recognition.

Their very first show outing ended in disappointment when their entry was placed last in its class. Yet instead of disheartening the family, it lit a spark. With perseverance, careful breeding, and an unwavering commitment to their herd, the McElroys went on to enjoy almost 30 years of success in the show ring.

The Ivaniskey herd became known across the UK and Ireland, winning championships at Balmoral, The Highland, Carlisle, and Perth, and earning prestigious titles such as Best Small Herd in the UK and Reserve Overall Herd in the UK. They also achieved NISA Beef Cow of the Year and made history when they exported the first ever consignment of Blonde embryos to Australia, a milestone that placed their herd firmly on the international stage.

But Ruth’s joy came not only from the silverware. She loved the atmosphere of agricultural shows, the banter among fellow breeders, the friendships forged in muddy fields, and the sense of belonging to a wider farming “family.” A dedicated member of the British Blonde Society and the NI Blonde Cattle Club, Ruth served as club Secretary from 2004 to 2008, a role that showcased her organisational skills, her warmth, and her willingness to give back to a community she cherished. For Ruth, shows were about people as much as cattle, she enjoyed the day’s craic, and a chance to share her love of farming with friends old and new.

Fundraising in Ruth’s memory

In the months following Ruth’s passing, friends, colleagues, and family members set about raising funds for Pulmonary Fibrosis Northern Ireland (PFNI) in her memory. The results were remarkable, not only in the sums raised but also in the range of people and groups who came together to support the cause.

NI Blonde Cattle Club Dinner Dance – A highlight of the year for the club, this event featured the auction of a Nugent bale lifter kindly donated by Sean McPeake of Multitek Construction Ltd. Bidding was lively, reflecting both the generosity of those present and the esteem in which Ruth was held. The final hammer fell at £1,600.

Rathfriland Farmers Co-op Christmas Dropped Calf Show & Sale – In December, Stephen & Hazel Wallace of Heenandale Farm donated a Charolais cross calf in Ruth’s memory. The calf was crowned Champion before being auctioned for £1,040, adding further to the fundraising total.

PFNI Calendar with Garvaghy Parish Church – A beautifully designed calendar featuring local farming scenes and animals was sold in aid of PFNI, raising an impressive £2,250 thanks to generous sponsorship and widespread community support.

Donations in Lieu of Flowers – At Ruth’s funeral, contributions from family and friends amounted to £1,460, a testament to the affection in which she was held.

Together, these efforts raised a grand total of £6,350, formally presented to PFNI during the evening.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the McElroys said: “We are truly humbled by the kindness and generosity shown in Ruth’s memory. She was an inspiration to us all, and it is a comfort to know her legacy continues through this support. To those living with pulmonary fibrosis, stay strong, hold on to hope, and know you are never alone.”

Pulmonary Fibrosis and the farming community

While the evening was an opportunity to celebrate Ruth’s life and legacy, it also carried an important message for the wider farming community: pulmonary fibrosis is a serious and growing concern in agriculture.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive lung condition in which healthy tissue is gradually replaced with scar tissue, making the lungs stiff and reducing their ability to absorb oxygen. Over time, this leaves sufferers breathless, fatigued, and unable to carry out everyday activities. For farmers, whose work demands constant physical effort, the impact can be devastating.

Why farmers are at risk

Agricultural work often involves regular exposure to organic dusts from hay, straw, silage, and animal feed. These dusts frequently carry mould spores and allergens that, when inhaled repeatedly, can trigger a condition known as “farmer’s lung.” If exposure continues or the condition is left untreated, chronic lung scarring can develop, leading to pulmonary fibrosis.

Farmers are also exposed to other risks:

- Animal proteins from barns, manure, and bird droppings that can inflame lung tissue.

- Chemicals and pesticides used in crop protection.

- Diesel fumes from tractors and machinery, especially in poorly ventilated sheds.

- Soil particles, some containing silica, which can cause lung damage if inhaled over many years.

Symptoms to look out for

The early signs of pulmonary fibrosis are easy to dismiss as ageing or overwork, but should never be ignored:

- Persistent breathlessness, especially on exertion

- A dry cough that does not go away

- Ongoing fatigue and low energy

- Unexplained weight loss

- Clubbing of the fingertips (widened, rounded tips)

Because early diagnosis makes a real difference, farmers experiencing these symptoms should seek medical advice promptly.

Prevention and protection

While pulmonary fibrosis cannot yet be cured, it can be managed — and, crucially, prevented. Farmers are encouraged to:

- Wear protective FFP3 masks in dusty conditions.

- Improve ventilation in sheds and barns to reduce inhalation of fumes and particles.

- Use mechanical systems to move hay and grain instead of handling manually.

- Undergo regular lung function tests if working long-term in agriculture.

Treatments such as pirfenidone and nintedanib can slow the disease’s progression, while pulmonary rehabilitation programmes, oxygen therapy, and lifestyle changes help patients maintain quality of life. Support groups and charities like PFNI provide vital guidance, comfort, and a sense of community for those affected.

A legacy that lives on

For Ruth McElroy’s family, the fundraising handover was a chance to say thank you, to honour Ruth’s memory, and to highlight a cause that now has added personal meaning. For the farming community, it was also a reminder of the importance of protecting health while sustaining livelihoods.

Ruth’s life was defined by farming, family, and friendship. The funds raised in her memory will not only support research and patient care but also ensure that others become more aware of the risks associated with farming life. Her legacy will continue to inspire, a reminder of the strength of rural communities and the power of collective generosity.

As the McElroys said on the night: “You have all been truly amazing. This is Ruth’s story, but it is also a call to action for everyone to look after themselves."

1 . Membership offer.jpg Members of the McElroy family hand over a cheque for £1040 to members of PFNI for the Champion Calf donated by Stephen and Hazel Wallace of Heenandale Farm which sold at Rathfriland Co.op. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . The Late Ruth McElroy exhibiting one of her Blondes.JPG The late Ruth McElroy exhibiting one of her Blondes Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . The McElroy family pictured handing over a Cheque for £1460 from donations recieved in Lieu of Flowers to members of PFNI.jpg The McElroy family pictured handing over a cheque for £1460 from donations received in lieu of flowers to members of PFNI. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . The NI Blonde Club and members of the McElroy Family, hand over a cheque for £1600 raised at the clubs dinner to member of PFNI.jpg The NI Blonde Club and members of the McElroy family, hand over a cheque for £1600 raised at the club's dinner to member of PFNI. Photo: freelance Photo Sales