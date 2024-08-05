Father and son duo David and William have a sheep, poultry and dairy enterprise. William, as a forward-thinking young farmer, wanted to ensure the sustainability of the farm by diversifying

However, it wasn’t until he met his wife to be Claire that he realised what they would eventually diversify into. Claire, a primary school teacher, with a love for horticulture challenged William to a pumpkin growing competition on their respective family farms. Now, five years later they have opened a successful “pick you own” pumpkin patch on the farm at Ballynoe road

As Claire said: “We just loved growing pumpkins, we first grew them for each other, then we put them at the end of the lane and were shocked that people bought them. So, we thought let’s open a patch and see what happens.”

So, in 2023 Craighall Pumpkin Patch opened to the public for the first time. What makes Craighall pumpkin patch unique is Claire grows all the pumpkins on site herself from seed, with the help of a polytunnel gifted for Christmas from William. All the pumpkins have been carefully planted by hand up until this season, when a pumpkin planter was purchased to help with the process.

Due to the ever-changing weather in Northern Ireland pumpkin growing hasn’t been easy this year as pumpkins like warm sunny days with intermittent rain.

So, Craighall pumpkin patch are hoping for a good harvest this year to ensure plenty of visitors come to the patch.

Craighall pumpkin patch will be open on various dates in October, for tickets and information please visit @craighallfarm on Facebook and Instagram.

4 . IMG-20231021-WA0005.jpg Sadie, Freddie and Evie Morton enjoying the patch Photo: freelance Photo Sales