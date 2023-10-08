Quadcrate becomes corporate member of UFU

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Quadcrate manufactures and supplies a suite of utility ATV attachments which enables small load carrying without a trailer.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “The UFU is pleased to welcome Quadcrate as its newest corporate member. Quadcrate provide a number of ATV products to assist farmers with their daily tasks on farm, keeping farm safety in mind.”

Quadcrate has received a number of awards recently including silver at Lamma 2023 and gold at the Royal Welsh Show in the machinery and implement section.

William Allingham founder of Quadcrate said: “Quadcrate is delighted to become a corporate member of the UFU. We can help farmers across the world become more productive and make farming less stressful through our range of products such as bubble cab, wire unroller, a transport cage and toolbox. With efficiency comes increased productivity and profitability which Quadcrate strives towards.

“Investing in the correct machinery can make a big difference to a farming enterprise and can create a positive mentality and drive with farm safety at the fore. With ATVs and UTVs becoming a major part on 85% of farms across the world, Quadcrate has the innovation to make these excellent machines more useful.

“Quadcrate attachments are being seen as time saving products that opens an ATVs true potential. They allow a new world of options to be enjoyed and used to help operators get jobs done quicker and more safely.”