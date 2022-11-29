Quality Aberdeen Angus entry for Dungannon on December 6

The native breeds sale on Tuesday 6th December has attracted an entry of eight top-quality Aberdeen Angus bulls ranging in age from March 2021 to July 2021.

Judging commences at 10.00am, and is in the capable hands of well-respected pedigree breeder and multi-breed judge Ian Rea from Antrim.

The sale gets underway at noon.

Pedigree cattle breeder Ian Rea from Antrim will judge the Aberdeen Angus entry at Dungannon on December 6.

The bulls on offer have been consigned by leading herds including Coltrim, Coolermoney, Dartrey, Drummeer, Glen Cowie, Island Farm (2) and Tynan.

They are bred from proven AI sires and successful stock bulls including Elliot Bravo T453, Stouphill Marcus Prince U251; Stouphill Eligh U217, Gretnahouse Blacksmith L500, Rawburn Black Bush S420, Coltrim Javier Eric U911, and Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911.

The consigning herds are members of an AFBI or SAC CHeCS approved health scheme, and all bulls have been DNA sire verified, and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Aberdeen Angus is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie commented: ”This is a sale not to be missed.

"The catalogue features an unrivalled selection of bulls, including a red-haired bull, suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners.

“The entry includes easy calving bulls with high ranking Breedplan figures, including terminal sire index to +44, self-replacing index +59, eye muscle area +5.8, and +20 for milk in the to five per cent of the breed.”

Further details and catalogues on request from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk.

Online bidding is also available via www.livestock-live.com. Register online or download the App. Contact the auctioneers for online bidding approval prior to the sale.