The presale show will start at 11am in Ballymena Market’s new exhibition hall and will be judged by Matthew Bloomer of the Cadian Dexter herd.

A wide variety of top-quality cattle have been entered in what is described as one of the leading sales for Dexter cattle in the UK.

Bulls, cows, and heifers from some of Northern Ireland’s leading Dexter herds will be on offer and a comprehensive catalogue is available to view on the Group’s

website; www.nidextercattlegroup.com, with a range of photos and videos available on social media.

Many of the cattle on offer are halter trained, with some taking part in the 2024 RUAS Balmoral Show. Be sure to call by the cattle lines at Balmoral to view the lots, speak to exhibitors and pick up a catalogue.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group are indebted to the kind sponsorship of Eakin Bros ltd, who have very kindly agreed to sponsor £100 to the purchaser of the top priced animal at the sale. Bidding will kick off at approximately 2pm after the commercial breeding stock. Bidding will also be available on Mart Eye.

For more information contact [email protected] or Ryan 07919973939.