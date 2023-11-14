The Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association staged their popular Annual Calf Show at Dungannon Mart, which attracted a strong entry of calves from across the province with 41 put in front of judge Matthew Rollason of New Dawn Herefords, Lancashire.

Leading the way in the male section was the December 2022 born Drumshanbo 1 Alisson from Ethan Small, Randalstown. From the homebred Drumshanbo 1 Starlet his sire was Graceland 1 Giovani he was victorious in Class 4 before taking the Senior & Overall Male Championship and giving Ethan his first Championship win at the Calf Show.

Following him through in the class and right through into the Male Championship was Benburb 1 Alan. Born in November 2022 and sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star and from the bought in dam Intelagri 1 Lancombe Jay Lucy he began a great day for Dungannon based Alan Shaw and family with his team of Fabb 1 Northern Star sired calves. The March born Benburb 1 Alice 8 th took the Junior & Overall Female Championship after winning class 11, this time with the homebred dam Benburb 1 Alice 5 th , it was no surprise when these 2 calves teamed up to win the best pair of calves class.

In a repeat of the male championship the Reserve Overall Female Champion came from the same class as the winner this time in the shape of Lisnaree 1 A-la-carte from Marcus Murdock, Newry. Born in April 2023 this calf was no stranger to the show ring have been at foot with her dam Cornriggs 1 Vanity 2nd, the current NI Female of the year and was also sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star.

Both the Senior & Reserve Senior Female Champions came from John & William McMordie, Ballygowan after winning classes 8 & 9. Solpoll 1 Amber A2 a September born daughter of NBG The Wonderer from a homebred dam Solpoll 1 Amber S24 took the Championship ahead of her younger herd mate Solpoll 1 Starlet A11. A11 is a daughter of CCR Stamina and the homebred Solpoll 1 Starlet T3. The Solpoll herd also took a win in Class 3 with the September born Atlas, another sired by NBG The Wonderer with Solpoll 1 Pansy N7 as his dam.

Class 6 produced the Junior Male Champion for Glenn & Tracey Morton, Armagh. The March born Nancy Volvo was sired by stockbull Glaslough Volvo with the homebred Nancy Chloe as the dam.

Reserve Junior Male Champion and winner of class 5 was Lisrace Loyalist 39th from David Wilson, Magheraveely. Sired by his stockbull Glaslough Unique, his dam was the homebred Lisrace Prettymaid 26th.

Ballynahinch based Alan Rea had first prize winners in both baby bull and heifer classes with May born progeny of stockbull Mountdale 1 Ulysses. Picking up the win in Class 7 was Glassdrummond 1 Albert who had the homebred dam Glassdrummond 1 Penny. The winner of Class 12 was Glassdrummond 1 Apple again with a homebred dam this time Glassdrummond 1 Molly.

Class 10 was won by the January born Moyadd 1 Apollo, a daughter of Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl with Graceland 1 Silas as the sire for Ciara Fitzpatrick, Kilkeel.

The always very competitive young handlers class seen Gary Andrews take the championship with Nathaniel Shaw in Reserve.

The NI Hereford Breeders association would like to thank United Feeds for their continued support in sponsoring for the event, the Wylie Family at Dungannon Mart, judge Matthew Rollason, Alfie & Kathryn Shaw at Agri Images and all exhibitors for ensuring that the event was a huge success.

Drumshanbo 1 Alisson, Senior & Male Champion for E Small

Benburb 1 Alan, Reserve Senior & Reserve Male

Nancy Volvo, Junior Male

Lisrace Loyalist, Reserve Junior Male

Class 3 - Sept/Oct Bull: 1 - Solpoll 1 Atlas - J & W McMordie; 2 - Solpoll 1 Ace - J & W McMordie; 3 - Mountview 1 Master - T Andrews

Class 4 - Nov/Dec Bull: 1 - Drumshanbo 1 Alisson - E Small; 2 - Benburb 1 Alan - A Shaw; 3 - Mountview 1 Merlin - T Andrews

Class 5 - Jan/Feb Bull: 1 - Lisrace Loyalist 39th - D Wilson; 2 - Nancy 1 Impact - G & T Morton

Class 6 - March/April Bull: 1 - Nancy Volvo - G & T Morton; 2 - Annaghbeg 1 Leo - M & L Moore; 3 – Roselodge 1 Leo – G McCorry

Class 7 - May onwards: 1 - Glassdrummond 1 Albert - Alan Rea; 2 - Moyadd 1 Apollo - C Fitzpatrick; 3 - Moyadd 1 Atlas - C Fitzpatrick

Beburb 1 Alice 8th - Junior & Female Champion - Alan Shaw

Lisnaree 1 A-la-carte, Reserve Junior & Reserve Female

Solpoll 1 Amber A2, Senior Female

Solpoll 1 Starlet A11, Reserve Senior Female

Class 8 - Sep/Oct Heifer: 1 - Solpoll 1 Amber A2 - J & W McMordie; 2 - Mountview 1 Midnight - T Andrews; 3 - Benburb 1 Alex - A Shaw

Class 9 - Nov/Dec Heifer: 1 - Solpoll 1 Starlet A11 - J & W McMordie; 2 - Lusky 1 Annie - J Gill; 3 - Nancy Cathy - G & T Morton

Class 10 - Jan/Feb Heifer: 1 - Moyadd 1 Apollo - C Fitzpatrick; 2 - Richmount 1 Apples - J Graham; 3 - Benburb 1 Anna - Shaw

Class 11 - March/April Heifer: 1 - Benburb 1 Alice 8th - A Shaw; 2 - Lisnaree 1 A-la-carte - M Murdock; 3 – Richmount 1 Abbie – J Graham

Class 12 - May onwards: 1 - Glassdrummond 1 Apple - A Rea; 2 - Sessiagh 1 Adele - N Shaw; 3 - Derryfubble 1 Aurora - K Shaw

Pair: 1 - A Shaw; 2 - J & W McMordie: 3 - C Fitzpatrick

Young Handlers

Overall Winner: Gary Andrews

Reserve: Nathanial Shaw

1 . Gary Andrews winner of young handlers.jpg Gary Andrews winner of young handlers. Pic: Agriimages Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales