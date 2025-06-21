Rains boost prospects for second cut silage crops

The recent rains, followed by a return to drier and warmer weather over recent days, have boosted the prospect for second cut silage.

Initial analysis results would indicate that the average quality of first cut silage made in Northern Ireland earlier this year was excellent: with protein and ME values well above average figures.

However, overall yields were moderate. In contrast this year’s second cuts provide the opportunity to boost both forage quality and quantity in a meaningful way.

Alltech sales manager for Northern Ireland, Aislinn Campbell takes up the story: “It’s important to cut crops at the right stage of growth: in other words just prior to grass heading.

Aislínn Campbell, InTouch Feeding Specialist, Alltech Northern Ireland

“This ensures that the optimal levels of leaf relative to stem are achieved, thereby maximising the digestibility, ME values and protein contest of the silage offered to stock at feed-out.”

She added: “The recent rains and subsequent return to warmer temperatures have boosted fertiliser uptake in all crops.

“Given these developments, it is recommended that fresh grass samples are nitrogen tested prior to cutting.

“High levels of free non protein nitrogen in fresh forage will significantly hamper the quality of fermentation that can be subsequently achieved in the pit or in bales.”

The Alltech representative is also recommending that grass cutting heights should be raised slightly. This approach delivers a number of significant benefits.

Aislinn continued: “In the first instance, slightly higher stubble heights ensure faster grass re-growths. And, in addition, the risk of bringing slurry solids from the fields courtesy of contaminated grass is significantly reduced."

Using a proven inoculant is now regarded as an integral part of all silage making systems.

A case in point is the proven track record of Egalis™ Ferment under Irish conditions.

Developed by Alltech, the inoculant will act to maximise the quality of all grass silages.

Aislínn Campbell commented: “The Egalis™ range acts to secure a very fast pH drop within a clamp: the end result is lower dry matter losses and maximum nutrient retention, both within the clamp and at feed out.

“As a result, farmers will have greater quantities of better silage to feed and fewer concerns about wasting feed.”

At a fundamental level, Egalis™ controls and drives forage fermentations through the use of highly efficient homolactic bacteria and elements that inhibit fungal growth.

The inoculant range brings together Alltech’s decades of expertise in fermentation, utilising bacterial strains specifically selected to maximise nutrient and dry matter protection

Aislínn Campbell again: “Egalis™ was used for the first time in Northern Ireland in 2023. And all the reports back from farmers using the product have been extremely positive.

“This level of feedback is highly significant, given the tricky silage making conditions that characterised most of the past two years.”

Egalis™ has been developed by Alltech and independently trialled over a significant period of time.

This work has included a number of farm-based trials carried out on the island of Ireland.

Egalis™ brings together all the latest thinking and research findings, where the development of silage inoculants is concerned.

The Egalis™ grouping of products includes inoculants that meet the specific needs of farmers and contractors committed to making high quality, grass, wholecrop and maize silages.

However, Egalis™ Ferment is specifically suited to maximise the quality of grass silages. It is comprised of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum and Pediococcuspentosaceus, which work synergistically to rapidly lower the pH to the required final pH irrespective of the dry matter content or the buffering capacity of the forage.

The benefits of using Egalis™ Ferment include maximising nutrient protection, reducing dry matter loss while having more and better silage to feed.

Aislinn Campbell concluded: “Sales of Egalis™ Ferment have continued to strengthen in 2025. Its use is helping farmers to make high quality silage that will drive performance across a wide range of livestock diets.

“Quality forages will always be at the very heart of profitable and sustainable livestock production here in Northern Ireland."