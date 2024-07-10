Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hazelton family will be welcoming visitors to their farm for an open evening and the annual Northern Ireland Simmental Club Young Members stock judging competition on Saturday, 20th July.

The stock judging competition will commence at 4pm and is open to anyone, with young members classes split into two age categories: Under 21 and 21-30. Parents, guardians and other members are also encouraged to enter.

There will be four classes on the night put forward for the judging competition:

Class 1 – Mature Dry Cows

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranfurly Weikel 52nd, Reserve Junior Champion at the RUAS Balmoral Show May 2024.

Class 2 – First and Second Calvers with Calves at Foot

Class 3 – Senior Heifers (Three in-calf)

Class 4 – Junior Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following closely after this event will be the British Simmental Young Members Weekend which features the UK Stock Judging Finals, hosted by the Robson family of Kilbride Farm

Simmentals, Doagh on Friday 26th July. The Northern Ireland Club will put forward teams which excel at Ranfurly Stock Judging event to represent them at the British Simmental Young Members Stock Judging Final.

Seven out of the eight heifers in classes three and four will be catalogued for the Hazelton’s Fourth Production Sale to be held in Rathfriland Mart (and online) on Saturday 7th September 2024.

The Ranfurly herd was established in 1972 by David and Jackalyn, with the purchase of four cows in the Grading Up Programme. Following this, six pedigree cows were purchased in 1978, growing the herd to a total of 20 pedigree cows with a further six crossbred recipients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, David, Julie and Jonny have seen much success in both the show and sale rings. Particularly notable, the family have bred two Stirling Champions, Ranfurly Formula 1 in October 2015 and Ranfurly Jackall in 2019.

They also took home the title of Overall Simmental Champion at the RUAS Balmoral Show in 2018 with Ranfurly Impeccable ET, Supreme Overall Champion at the NI National Simmental Show, held at Omagh Show in 2019 with Ranfurly Jameson and most recently, won Reserve Junior Champion also at the RUAS Balmoral Show with Ranfurly Weikel 52nd in May 2024.

The Ranfurly prefix is well renowned for good calving, maternal milk and growth figures which is reflected in sale performances. Some highlights include Ranfurly Weikel 40th, the lead price at the 50th Anniversary Simmental Spectacular Club Sale in 2021 at 5,400gns and with Ranfurly MacGregor who reached 9,000gns at Stirling Bull Sales in February 2023.

All animals in the herd are Breedplan recorded and special attention is paid to selecting animals for good conformation, locomotion, breed character, docility and easy fleshing. This has resulted in many Ranfurly breeding lines being featured throughout a host of top Pedigree Simmental herds throughout the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement