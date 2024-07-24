The event was enjoyed by all and was well organised by the Hazelton Family.

The evening was filled with a stock judging competition with age categories of Under 21 and 21-30, for young members as well as an open class, followed by a barbeque and socialising.

There were four classes within the stock judging element of the evening, Class 1 – Mature Cows, Class 2 – First and Second Calvers with Calves at Foot, Class 3 – Senior Heifers (Three in-calf) and Junior Heifers.

Seven out of the eight heifers in classes three and four are catalogued for the Hazelton’s Fourth Production Sale to be held in Rathfriland Mart (and online) on Saturday, 7th September 2024.

For young members, there was a judging demonstration and tutorial of how to explain judging decisions led by Pat Kelly, Ashland Simmentals, Tempo, Master judge on the evening. This was particularly useful to younger members with less experience in stock judging to build on knowledge of what features to look for, especially in a difficult line up.

This builds to the British Simmental Club Young Members Stock Judging National Final being held at Kilbride Farm Simmentals, Doagh, on Friday, 26th June. Young members from the NI Simmental Club will face individual and team contestants from England, Scotland, Wales and also visitors from the Republic of Ireland in the competition.

Prize winners for the Under 21 Simmental Young Members Category were: 1st Thomas McAllister, Dungannon; 2nd Erin Nelson, Rosslea; 3rd Joint Lucy and Sophie Hazelton, Dungannon

Prize winners for the 21-30 Simmental Young Members Category were: 1st Joint Kyle Hayes, Upper Ballinderry and Connor Wilkinson, Lisburn; 2nd Kyra Parke, Belfast; 3rd Cara Moore, Beragh

Winners of the Open Category were: 1st Joint Leslie Wetherup, Ballyclare and Kenneth Stubbs, Killadeas; 2nd Matthew Cunning, Glarryford; 3rd Christopher Boyd, Portglenone

Richard and Rhys Rodgers and Matthew Cunning judging at Ranfurly Simmentals Event

Winners of the 21-30 Category. From left, Andrew Clarke, Chairman, Conor Wilkinson, Kyle Hayes, Shane McDonald, Vice Chairman and Pat Kelly, Master Judge.