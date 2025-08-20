Pictured are the winners with some of the buyers around the ring.
Pictures by Clive Wasson.
1. Some of the crowd at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Hogget Show and Sale. Photo: Clive Wasson
2. Geraldine Curran with the 2nd Overall pen of Hoggets at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Hoggett Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson
3. Ryan Gambel driving Hoggets to the ring at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Hogget Show and Sale on Wednesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
4. Des Lavin, James Lavin and Sean Lavin with their 3rd place pen of Hoggets at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Hoggett Show and Saleon Wednesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
