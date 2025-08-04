Razzle Dazzle makes history at Limavady Show

Winner of the maiden heifer class, Ballyloughan Quail shown by Lily Lester.

Great weather made pleasant showing conditions for dexter breeders who travelled to the scenic location of Aghanloo, in the shadow of Binevenagh mountain for this year’s Limavady Show.

Despite the date clashing with another agricultural show there was a good number of cattle in attendance with judging undertaken by Julie-Anne Cairns from Broughshane, a well-known exhibitor of pedigree cattle in Northern Ireland.

First class of the day was the bull class, which saw the 2024 born Lester’s Brumble take the top position for David Lester, followed by Lester’s Tommy in second place for Aoife Kernan.

The eye catching Derryola Razzle Dazzle certainly caught the eye of the judge, claiming top position in the cow class for David Lester. She was followed in second place by the very smart Pinbox Betty Boo exhibited by Aoife Kernan, with Planetree Bona Dea, again from David Lester in third place.

Winner of the cow class, Overall Breed Champion and Interbreed Champion, Derryola Razzle Dazzle shown by Sarah Jane and Lily Lester with judge for the Dexter breed classes, Julie Anne Cairns.

A quality entry of heifers in the maiden heifer class saw Ballyloughan Quail top the class again for David Lester, closely followed by Ballyloughan Ruby for Jaron Davis. Lester’s Kay picked up the third rosette for David Lester.

In the incalf heifer class it was Aghadolgan Ruby who claimed the red rosette for Jaron Davis, being closely followed by Derryola Marian in second place for David Lester.

Final class of the day saw the stylish Lester’s Alison stand top of the line in the calf class for David Lester, followed by Kernan Frankie, a smart bull calf exhibited by Aoife Kernan in second place. Lester’s Rocky was awarded third place for David Lester.

In the Championship, judge Julie Anne Cairns tapped out Derryola Razzle Dazzle, exhibited by David Lester as her Champion with the senior heifer, Aghadolgan Ruby claiming the Reserve Champion for Jaron Davis.

Winner of In calf heifer class and Reserve Breed Champion, Aghadolgan Ruby owned by Jaron Davis and shown by Taylor Dowds

Exhibitors would like to thank Julie Anne Cairns for kindly judging and Limavady show for hosting classes for the Dexter breed.

Success continued for the Dexter breed Champion, Derryola Razzle Dazzle throughout the afternoon as she entered the Interbreed Championship, being tapped out as Overall Beef Champion by judge Stephen Crawford, a well-known pedigree cattle breeder from Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh.

Overall Champion Stephen said: “The cow immediately caught my eye as she entered the ring, well turned out with an impressive heifer calf at foot. She was doing the business and that’s what’s required for a breeding animal.”

Winner of the bull class and Best opposite sex to the Champion, Lester's Brumble shown by Lily Lester with judge Julie Anne Cairns.

Rounding off a mighty achievement for any exhibitor, this was the first time that a Dexter has gone all the way and claimed the overall interbreed championship at an agricultural show in NI.

Results

Class 21- Bull, any age. (2 Forward): 1st Lester’s Brumble, David Lester; 2nd Lester’s Tommy, Aoife Kernan

Class 22- Cow, any age (3 forward): 1st Derryola Razzle Dazzle, David Lester; 2nd Pinbox Betty Boo, Aoife Kernan; 3rd Planetree Bona Dea, David Lester

Class 23- Maiden Heifer (4 Forward): 1st Ballyloughan Quail, David Lester; 2nd Ballyloughan Ruby, Jaron Davis; 3rd Lester’s Kay, David Lester; 4th Ballyloughan Rose, Jaron Davis

Class 24 - In calf Heifer (2 Forward): 1st Aghadolgan Ruby, Jaron Davis; 2nd Derryola Marian, David Lester

Class 25- Calf, under 1 year old on date of the show (5 Forward): 1st Lester’s Alison, David Lester; 2nd Kernan Frankie, Aoife Kernan; 3rd Lester’s Rocky, David Lester; 4th Lester’s Dazzler, David Lester; 5th Lester’s Bonnie, David Lester

Champion - Derryola Razzle Dazzle, David Lester

Reserve Champion - Aghadolgan Ruby, Jaron Davis

Best Opposite sex to Champion - Lester’s Brumble, David Lester

Interbreed Champion - Derryola Razzle Dazzle, David Lester