Taking place at Tynan Abbey Estate, County Armagh this was the first time the event had been held on farm and was a new venture for the organising committee.

Willing, enthusiastic and cooperative hosts Kate Kingan and Peter Mant, and an estate in a beautiful setting helped turn the event into a new experience for both exhibitors and visitors and was welcomed by the many visitors who enjoyed the day. Due to the close proximity to the Republic of Ireland border visitors from Southern Ireland helped to swell the record numbers who attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The idyllic setting added a new dimension to the usual attractions with keen competition in all of the varied contests that took place throughout the day.

After some tough competition Alexander Boyd from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim (pictured), secured first place, defending the title he previously won two years ago. Picture: NSA

NSA Northern Ireland Development Officer and Event Organiser Edward Adamson says: “It has been a fantastic event. So many visitors have commented what a relaxing, enjoyable day it has been, enquiring at trade stands and meeting with old friends not seen for a long time.”

NSA Chairman Dan Phipps accompanied by NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker judged the various trade stands whilst the Galloway & Macleod NSA Next Generation Shepherd Competition saw a good turnout of competitors keenly watched by their supporters throughout the various heats. After some tough competition Alexander Boyd from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim secured first place, defending the title he previously won two years ago. Liam Doyle from Ballyward, Castlewellan was awarded second place. Both Alexander and Liam now progress to the national finals of the competition to be held next year at NSA Sheep Event 2024. Jack Maxwell from Upperlands, Maghera took the title of highest placed under 18 competitor.

The event farm tour proved to be one of the most popular attractions on the day keeping those involved busy all day even though an unexpected cloudburst temporarily dampened spirits. Farm manager Peter Mant took a break from accompanying the farm tours to give a historical tour to those interested. The tours were enhanced by CAFRE advisors who provided farm benchmark figures and statistics and environmental advisors were also available to answer queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ever-popular sheepdog sale did also not disappoint, and a crowded field saw a top price of 2000 gns paid for a two year old dog, Castlewood Twig, sold by R. Johnston of Cookstown, County Tyrone to Sandy and Robert Magee of Kilwaughter, County Antrim.

Mr Adamson concludes: “As the dust settles after the event the local NSA Committee feel very satisfied and relieved that the decision to find a farm venue was successful and are indebted to hosts, sponsors, trade, and the sheep farming community for all the support they received. We are already looking forward to the next event!”

Competition winnersSheep Breed stands: 1 Bluefaced Leicester; 2 Hampshire Down; 3 Blackface

Outdoor Stands: 1 Cotter Crate; 2 Shepherds Mate and Gary Sproule Sheep Slats; 3 Clipex