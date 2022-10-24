Records smashed at North Country Cheviot N.I Club Sale
The fourth annual sale of North Country Cheviots was held at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre Omagh on Friday, 2nd September kindly sponsored by Provita Animal Health.
A tremendous turn out of stock was on display with the North Country Cheviot Society President Melfyn Williams from the Pengroes flock in Anglesey, Wales being handed the task of Judging. First up for Judging was the Shearling rams with 25 rams put before the Judge with Lot 120 from AJ & NAJ Robinson being tapped 1st with Benrafton Commander by Humbleheugh Xtra Special followed by lot 131 in 2nd another Humbleheugh Xtra Special bred tup from JS and KMA Rowan with lot 134 Castleview Classic sired by Comeragh Triumph in 3rd from Murnion Livestock.
A smaller entry of Hill rams was on display with Sinclair Armstrong’s Manyburns Choice placed first and Manyburns Banker in second both were sired by Brackside Windbreaker.
A strong group of Park type gimmers were on display next for the judge to pick from, it was lot 149 a gimmer from Alastair Armstrong’s Stragole Flock that caught the judge’s eye sired by Allanshaws Xackeri being placed 1st followed by lot 137 from AJ & NAJ Robinson with a Humbleheugh Xtra Special bred gimmer in 2nd and lot 142 a Kilvaddy gimmer by Kilvaddy Warrior from A & P McNeill in third.
A nice group of Hill Northie gimmers were next up for Melfyn to choose from with the Lisbreen flock being placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd these gimmers were sired by Hownam Grange Villager, later selling to a top of 380gns.
A sweet group of ewe lambs entered the ring next with first time exhibitor Matt Irvine winning the ewe lamb class with lot 163 a Ross Ambassador bred ewe lamb from his Ballyloran Flock selling to the Garvery Flock for 950gns, in 2nd place was lot 162 from the Ross flock and in third was the Kilvaddy flock.
The pair of park ewe lambs’ class was next with the Ballyloran Flock 1st selling for 450gns, 2nd was the Ross flock selling for 260gns, 3rd was the Loughmallon flock selling for 280gns and 4th was the Stragole Flock selling for 300gns.
Groups of park type gimmers sold to a top of £340 for Gareth Henderson’s Sandelford Flock and the groups averaged £295 for 23 sold. Groups of Hill gimmers sold to a top of £310 for the Crockataggart flock and 54 Hill gimmers averaged £226.
Groups of park ewe lambs sold to a top of £245 for Ballyloran flock and groups of ewe lambs averaged £212. Hill ewe lambs sold to top of 240gns for Sinclair Armstrong’s Manyburns Flock, with Groups of ewe lambs selling to a top of £195 for Adrian McSorley’s Ardeevin flock with 74 ewe lambs selling to an averaged of £142.
Groups of North Country Cheviot cross ewe lambs sold to a top of £230 for a pen of 7 Cheviot Mule ewe lambs, 168 North Country Cheviot cross ewe lambs sold to an average of £150
The Soutra Trophy kindly presented by the Mathewson Family from Midlothian, Scotland, for the park type Champion went to Lot 120 a Shearling Ram from AJ & NAJ Robinson with Benrafton Commander which went on to sell for 2600gns to Crockataggart, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry and Reserve Champion went to Alastair Armstrong with his Stragole gimmer by Allanshaws Xackeri selling to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone for 1000gns.
In the Hill Type Championship, it was Lot 157 a gimmer from Samuel Miskelly tapped champion by Melfyn Williams selling for 250gns and a Shearling ram from Sinclair Armstrong, Manyburns Choice reserve Champion selling for 480gns.
Other Leading Shearling ram prices
Lot 131 - 2000gns to Seamus Logue, Castlederg, Co. Tyrone
Lot 119 - 2000gns to Rosaleen Hynes, Rathfriland, Co. Down
Lot 134 - 1650gns to J McCloskey, Claudy, Co. Londonderry
Lot 123 - 1500gns to Louise McBride, Ballymena, Co. Antrim
Lot 122 - 1500gns to J & J Coyle Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
Lot 121 - 1500gns to Clive Allen, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone
Lot 111 - 1300gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone
Lot 130 - 1300gns to Mark Truesdale, Newcastle, Co. Down
Lot 133 - 1250 to Peter Devine, Donemana, Co. Tyrone
Lot 109 - 1250gns to Michael Woods, Rostrevor, Co. Down
Lot 112 - to W J M Lynch, Knockmoyle, Co. Tyrone
Leading Female prices
Lot 137 - 3000gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone
Lot 142 - 2500gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone
Lot 149 – 1000gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone
Lot 163 – 950gns to J & J Coyle Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
Lot 145 – 800gns to John McKean, Rosehill, Co. Armagh
Lot 143 – 650gns to Sean Johnston, Kilcoo, Co. Down
Lot 172 – 600gns to John Donaghy, Loughmacrory, Co. Tyrone
Lot 144 – 600gns to Martin McGrath, Pettigo, Co. Fermanagh