Records smashed at North Country Cheviot N.I Club Sale

A tremendous turn out of stock was on display with the North Country Cheviot Society President Melfyn Williams from the Pengroes flock in Anglesey, Wales being handed the task of Judging. First up for Judging was the Shearling rams with 25 rams put before the Judge with Lot 120 from AJ & NAJ Robinson being tapped 1st with Benrafton Commander by Humbleheugh Xtra Special followed by lot 131 in 2nd another Humbleheugh Xtra Special bred tup from JS and KMA Rowan with lot 134 Castleview Classic sired by Comeragh Triumph in 3rd from Murnion Livestock.

A smaller entry of Hill rams was on display with Sinclair Armstrong’s Manyburns Choice placed first and Manyburns Banker in second both were sired by Brackside Windbreaker.

A strong group of Park type gimmers were on display next for the judge to pick from, it was lot 149 a gimmer from Alastair Armstrong’s Stragole Flock that caught the judge’s eye sired by Allanshaws Xackeri being placed 1st followed by lot 137 from AJ & NAJ Robinson with a Humbleheugh Xtra Special bred gimmer in 2nd and lot 142 a Kilvaddy gimmer by Kilvaddy Warrior from A & P McNeill in third.

Hill Champion Gimmer from Samuel Miskelly

A nice group of Hill Northie gimmers were next up for Melfyn to choose from with the Lisbreen flock being placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd these gimmers were sired by Hownam Grange Villager, later selling to a top of 380gns.

A sweet group of ewe lambs entered the ring next with first time exhibitor Matt Irvine winning the ewe lamb class with lot 163 a Ross Ambassador bred ewe lamb from his Ballyloran Flock selling to the Garvery Flock for 950gns, in 2nd place was lot 162 from the Ross flock and in third was the Kilvaddy flock.

The pair of park ewe lambs’ class was next with the Ballyloran Flock 1st selling for 450gns, 2nd was the Ross flock selling for 260gns, 3rd was the Loughmallon flock selling for 280gns and 4th was the Stragole Flock selling for 300gns.

Groups of park type gimmers sold to a top of £340 for Gareth Henderson’s Sandelford Flock and the groups averaged £295 for 23 sold. Groups of Hill gimmers sold to a top of £310 for the Crockataggart flock and 54 Hill gimmers averaged £226.

Champion Benrafton Commander and Reserve Champion Gimmer from Alastair Armstrong

Groups of park ewe lambs sold to a top of £245 for Ballyloran flock and groups of ewe lambs averaged £212. Hill ewe lambs sold to top of 240gns for Sinclair Armstrong’s Manyburns Flock, with Groups of ewe lambs selling to a top of £195 for Adrian McSorley’s Ardeevin flock with 74 ewe lambs selling to an averaged of £142.

Groups of North Country Cheviot cross ewe lambs sold to a top of £230 for a pen of 7 Cheviot Mule ewe lambs, 168 North Country Cheviot cross ewe lambs sold to an average of £150

The Soutra Trophy kindly presented by the Mathewson Family from Midlothian, Scotland, for the park type Champion went to Lot 120 a Shearling Ram from AJ & NAJ Robinson with Benrafton Commander which went on to sell for 2600gns to Crockataggart, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry and Reserve Champion went to Alastair Armstrong with his Stragole gimmer by Allanshaws Xackeri selling to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone for 1000gns.

In the Hill Type Championship, it was Lot 157 a gimmer from Samuel Miskelly tapped champion by Melfyn Williams selling for 250gns and a Shearling ram from Sinclair Armstrong, Manyburns Choice reserve Champion selling for 480gns.

Female Champion Reserve Overall Champion, a Stragole gimmer from Alastair Armstrong selling for 1000gns

Other Leading Shearling ram prices

Lot 131 - 2000gns to Seamus Logue, Castlederg, Co. Tyrone

Lot 119 - 2000gns to Rosaleen Hynes, Rathfriland, Co. Down

Lot 134 - 1650gns to J McCloskey, Claudy, Co. Londonderry

Benrafton Commander from Norman Robinson Overall Champion selling for 2600gns

Lot 123 - 1500gns to Louise McBride, Ballymena, Co. Antrim

Lot 122 - 1500gns to J & J Coyle Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Lot 121 - 1500gns to Clive Allen, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone

Lot 111 - 1300gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone

Lot 130 - 1300gns to Mark Truesdale, Newcastle, Co. Down

Lot 133 - 1250 to Peter Devine, Donemana, Co. Tyrone

Lot 163 from Matt Irvine 950gns

Lot 109 - 1250gns to Michael Woods, Rostrevor, Co. Down

Lot 112 - to W J M Lynch, Knockmoyle, Co. Tyrone

Leading Female prices

Lot 137 - 3000gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone

Lot 142 - 2500gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone

Lot 149 – 1000gns to Orla Mcalister, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone

Lot 163 – 950gns to J & J Coyle Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Lot 145 – 800gns to John McKean, Rosehill, Co. Armagh

Lot 143 – 650gns to Sean Johnston, Kilcoo, Co. Down

Lot 172 – 600gns to John Donaghy, Loughmacrory, Co. Tyrone

Lot 144 – 600gns to Martin McGrath, Pettigo, Co. Fermanagh

3rd Lot 142 Kilvaddy gimmer 2500gns, 2nd Lot 137 Benrafton gimmer 3000gns and 1st Lot 149 Stragole gimmer 1000gns