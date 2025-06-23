Red letter day at Saintfield Show

The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was won by Alan Wilson from Newry with his exceptional, young Simmental cow: Ballinalare Nikita.

She entered the ring looking an absolute picture with twin calves at foot.

Simmental judge, Will Short, from Omagh in Co Tyrone described his champion as an exceptional animal, full of breed character.

Nikita enjoyed an exceptional career as a heifer, winning the Simmental National Championships on two occasions. And she is now set fair to continue on her winning ways as a young cow

The Beef Inter-Breed Reserve went to Robert Miller, from Moneymore, with his truly eye- catching, red Limousin-cross heifer: Barbie Spice.

Earlier in the day, she had won Saintfield’s Commercial Beef Championship. The young animal is having a show season to remember and seems to improve with every outing.

The show’s distinct, red theme was completed by the line-up for the Aberdeen Angus champion class.

Judge, John Henning takes up the story: “I have never judged an all-red, Aberdeen-Angus championship class. The animals looked an absolute picture in the ring.”

According to John, red Aberdeen Angus numbers continue to increase around the world, now making up to 50% of breed numbers in some countries.

He tapped out a two-year old heifer, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166, as his champion.

Bred and exhibited by the Dodd family, from Saintfield, she is due to calve later in the year.

The heifer has already enjoyed tremendous success so far in 2025, competing well at Balmoral, Lurgan and Armagh Shows.

The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship at Saintfield was won By Liam Doyle, from Ballyward in Co Down. He is having another tremendous show season.

A total of 350 sheep – a record entry - took part in the competition classes catalogued for Saintfield with all breeds well represented.

Trevor Fegan, from Banbridge, judged the Hampshire Down classes. He confirmed a growing interest in this very traditional low land breed.

“We have many young breeders coming on board. And this is being reflected in the Hampshire Down entry numbers at all the shows this year. And the quality of the sheep is also improving.”

Tom Green, from Lincolnshire, judged the Jacob classes at Saintfield 2025. He was very impressed with the numbers entered for the various classes and the quality of the sheep presented to him.

He commented: “Jacob cross ewes are very maternal: they make great mothers. The eating quality of Jacob-bred lambs is also excellent."

Helping to make Saintfield Show 20205 such a success was a combination of the weather and the location. The sun shone throughout the day, thereby ensuring that Glenbrook farm looked like an absolute picture.

Jack Wells, from Portadown, won the Hampshire Down novice exhibitors' class at Saintfield Show 2025.He is congratulated by judge, Trevor Fegan.

Oliver McCann with the British Blue Champion at Saintfield Show 2025. Adding her congratulations is judge: Alise Callaghan, from Kilkeel

Enjoying their day at Saintfield Show 2025, l to r: Holly McCormack, from Carrickfergus and Sara Gray, from Saintfield

Summer McCarthy, from Ballymena with her Traditional Cob 'Grand Duke at Saintfield Show 2025