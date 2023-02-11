Red meat remains a firm favourite with NI consumers

The positive statistic is drawn from a recent independent omnibus survey, commissioned by LMC to examine the current eating habits of NI consumers and evaluate their awareness of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and familiarity with the LMC’s advertising campaign, Good Honest Food – The Truth About Beef.

Insights to consumer perceptions of NIFQA beef and lamb paint a pleasing positive picture according to LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson. “Consumers continue to value high quality, nutritional red meat with research proving that the majority of consumers view NIFQA beef as having health benefits. What’s more, over three quarters of consumers (77%) were in agreement that NIFQA beef is a natural source of vitamins and minerals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The nutritional value of red meat is well known. Beef and lamb are excellent sources of protein, iron, potassium, phosphorus, zinc and a host of key B vitamins, which are essential for healthy growth and maintenance. In some cases, animal-based produce like red meat is the only source of these nutrients or provides the most absorbable option for human consumption.”

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson

An important aspect of LMC’s work is to educate and inform consumers about red meat. The Commission’s advertising campaign, ‘The Truth About Beef’, is built around four key pillars, care for the environment, health and nutrition, responsible beef farming and creating enjoyable dishes from different cuts of beef.