Dairy and beef farmers are being encouraged to plan ahead for spring calving and make improvements to housing now to avoid the lifelong effects of calfhood respiratory disease.

Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) is the most common cause of mortality and morbidity in cattle from weaning to 10 months and costs the cattle industry around £50 million a year.

As Scott Gearon, design project engineer for Galebreaker, explains: “Even if a dairy calf overcomes an infection of BRD, there’s a lifetime cost of £722 due to the cost of treatment, delayed first calving and reduced yields in the first and second lactations.

“BRD can also have a serious impact on beef calves, with losses of up to 6kg per month in liveweight gain in cows who were infected, and a decrease in carcass weight of 21kg."

Poor ventilation within calf housing is a key factor in BRD infections, but Mr Gearon explains that changes can be made to existing housing ahead of spring calving to reduce infection rates.

“Now is the time to think about how you can improve ventilation within existing housing to reduce the level of respiratory diseases in youngstock to protect your productivity next year,” he says.

It’s common practice to use older sheds to house calves, but unless you think carefully and make improvements, you might be subjecting your calves to higher levels of pathogens in the air, temperature fluctuations and draughts.

“Keeping air constantly cycling through your youngstock housing will help reduce the concentration of airborne pathogens and harmful gases in the air,” Mr Gearon explains.

“We measure the fresh air inside a building by looking at the number of air exchanges that take place, which is when the air within a building is completely replaced. The target range in the winter is six to eight exchanges per hour,” he adds.

The first step to enhancing ventilation is to assess the existing airflow within the building as this will provide a starting point from which to improve.

“The best way to understand the airflow within the building is with a smoke test. This will give a visual representation of how the air moves through the unit,” Mr Gearon says.

“Use smoke pellets or smoke bombs throughout the housing and watch where the smoke goes.

“The smoke should clear within two to three minutes, and you should see the smoke rising through a ridge at the top or leaving through the sides of the building,” he explains.

“Ideally, air inside the housing should be moving at 0.2 metres per second at calf height - anything over 0.3 metres per second is classed as a draught, whereas anything below 0.12 metres per second is counted as still air,” he adds.

Seeing animals avoiding an area of a building could be a sign of a draught. This can be fixed by using a rubber draught excluder at the bottom of gates or creating windbreaks. Mr Gearon also recommends using a positive pressure tube ventilation (PPTV) system.

“A PPTV system, like Galebreaker’s VentTube Fresh, can provide controlled ventilation by bringing fresh air in and forcing it along a tube with holes that angle air directly where your calves need it most,” he says.

A study from the University of Wisconsin, found that in housing without a positive pressure ventilation system there was an 80.6% increase in the likelihood of a calf being diagnosed as sick.

Mr. Gearon explains the impact of the VentTube Fresh system: “If we assume it reduces BRD outbreaks by 40% in a group of 100 calves, installing the system will cut the percentage of calves suffering from pneumonia from 20% down to 12%.”

He adds: “Taking proactive steps towards improving ventilation in calf housing significantly reduces the risks and costs associated with BRD.”