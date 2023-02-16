Reduction sale planned for Patton herd

​In 2019 the Patton herd was the winner of best commercial shorthorn herd in Northern Ireland.

The herd is consistently achieved leading targets within the beef sector. Only heifers hitting target weights are bulled and all calved at 24 months.

Both steers and heifers from the herd are sold into the Glenarm Shorthorn scheme at between 19-22 months with cold weights between 330 and 380kg. There has always been a good demand for surplus bulling heifers.

A cow and calf

The herd has always focused on easy management easy calving and docility as Robert has other business interests where he spends most of him time.

An upcoming reduction sale at Ballymena on 24th February will consist of around 50 in calf cows and heifers.

Cows and heifer have been scanned in calf to two bulls. One shorthorn bull in the sale has won several best bull competitions in Ireland. The other bull is a stabiliser bull that has been used for four years now to product some bull beef and for heifers.

All will be vaccinated with rotovac at time of sale. Calving due from 28th March to end of May.

A group of cows

Some pure pedigree cows will be included in the sale.

This is a opportunity to get your hands on some super foundation cows families and add great commercial aspects to your herd.

Cows will be sold in their working clothes being feed silage lying on slats.