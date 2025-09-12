Reflections on a wonderful summer and the hedge cutting season that beckons

Rural hedges being maintained

It’s hard to believe that the summer is fast coming to an end and the nights are starting to close in.

This summer has brought with it more than its fair share of good weather. It was an opportunity that was fully availed of by the various agricultural show societies to put their best foot forward.

A case in point was Clogher Valley Show, held on its now traditional date: the last Wednesday of July.

Large crowds of people were the order of the day, all out to enjoy a fun day, while also finding out as much as they could about the scope of our best-in-class farming and food sectors.

AbbeyAutoline had a trade presence on the day. It was a tremendous opportunity to meet up with existing customers and take the opportunity to engage with potential clients for the future. I would like to take this opportunity of thanking everyone who came on to the AbbeyAutoline stand at Clogher Valley.

Agriculture is an ever-changing industry. Challenges and opportunities will always confront farmers in equal measure. However, there is a lot to be positively associated with the prospects for farming and food at the present time.

And this was a consistent theme reflected by the vast majority of the people coming on to the Abbey Autoline stand at Clogher Valley. It was a tremendous event and represented a fitting end to the 2025 agricultural show season.

Meanwhile, the autumn beckons with hedge cutting taking centre stage on many farms across Northern Ireland over the coming weeks. As is the case with all activities involving highly geared machinery items, thinking through the detail of an appropriate health and safety plan is important prior to any hedge cutting work being undertaken.

This must take account of the operator carrying out the work plus the road users and pedestrians coming into the proximity of the hedge cutting operation.

First-off, a hedge cutting ‘road warning sign’ must be placed at an appropriate distance from the work taking place to provide other road users and pedestrians with adequate notice to what is happening.

The signage used must comply with the Traffic Signs Manual. It is also important that the sign does not constitute a health and safety hazard.

For example, it has been known for signs to be blown away in strong winds. So, given this risk it is imperative that they are weighed down with the likes of sandbags.

Ensuring that all warning beacons on tractors are working is another health and safety priority associated with hedge cutting. And it’s not simply a case of the operator switching on the beacons from the cab of the tractor and getting on with the job. These bespoke warning lights should be physically checked as being fit for purpose prior to work getting underway.

There are numerous insurance implications associated with hedge cutting. This reflects the inherently high health and safety risks associated with this activity. In the first instance the tractor used must be fully insured regarding the work carried. If the farmer is hedge cutting for others then there may be a requirement to extend the policy business description to include agricultural contractor.

If the hedge cutting is undertaken by an employee, then the farm business must have the appropriate employer’s liability cover in place. The farm’s public liability insurance can cover legal defence costs and compensation: including those arising from accidents caused by hedge cutting, such as debris falling on passers-by.

Many farm businesses will employ a contractor to undertake hedge cutting work on their behalf. However, it is important that the contractor’s business engaged is, itself, fully insured to undertake the work required. And this is a key question that should be asked of the contractor by the farmer before the work actually starts.

Meanwhile, flails and hedge cutters are used on an irregular basis. So, it would be appropriate for farmers to have their machines fully serviced prior to the 2025/26 hedge cutting season getting underway.

