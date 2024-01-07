Reliability and quality guaranteed with GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive

​With a proven track record on Irish farms for over 30 years, GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive for grass silage has been developed for effective grass preservation, with a specific focus on animal performance.

​Quality silage starts with quality grass cut at the correct growth stage, optimising

digestibility and yield.

The aim of preservation is to retain silage quality as close as possible to the grass being harvested, thus avoiding unnecessary ensiling losses.

GrasZyme SugarBoost Forage Additive features multi strain homofermentative bacteria (L.plantarum, L. paracasei, P. acidilactici), working at different pH ranges, leading to a pH reduction through the production of lactic acid.

This triggers rapid fermentation with reduced energy loss and protein breakdown.

Grass protein contains long chains of bound amino acids – i.e. true protein.

During the fermentation process, the chains of amino acids are broken down reducing its benefits, so it no longer acts as a true protein.

In addition, the amino acids can then be broken down to ammonia, which reduces intake and increases pH. GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive speeds up the fermentation process, which ensures that 20% less true protein is broken down, making it more available to livestock.

Among the benefits of incorporating GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive into your

feeding strategy are the following:

- Increased animal performance

- Reduced protein breakdown

- Better intakes

- Reduction in energy losses from the clamp

- Higher feed conversion rate

- Higher digestibility

- Less silage losses

- Less effluent and

- Reliability - even in low sugar conditions

The efficacy of GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive is backed up with findings from research trials undertaken at Agricultural Research Institute NI, Hillsborough, The Scottish Agricultural College (SAC), University College Dublin (UCD), Teagasc, Moorepark and National Institute for Animal Nutrition, Belgium.

Agritech is currently offering a reduction of 30p per tonne from £1.30/t to £1/t for GrasZyme Sugarboost for orders booked by January 31st (Conditions apply).

To buy GrasZyme SugerBoost forage additive, contact your local sales advisor.