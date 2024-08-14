Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is issuing a renewed call for urgent action to address the escalating problem of sheep worrying by dogs, a serious concern for sheep farmers across the UK.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker says: “We are now in the peak holidaying period in the UK which for many includes enjoying countryside walks through fields that re home to livestock. NSA is therefore emphasising the need for responsible dog ownership to protect the nation’s sheep flocks.

“Sheep worrying, where dogs chase, attack, or even kill sheep, poses significant threats not only to the welfare of the animals but also to the livelihoods of farmers. The stress caused by these incidents can lead to severe injuries, stress, and even death among sheep, with devastating economic and emotional consequences for farmers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NSA Policy Manager Emma Bradbury comments: "The impact of sheep worrying is heartbreaking and entirely preventable. It is crucial that dog owners understand the importance of keeping their pets under control, particularly in rural areas where sheep may be present. Even the most gentle dogs can cause catastrophic damage if they are allowed to run free near livestock.

stock image

“NSA is actively working with local authorities, police forces, and rural communities to promote awareness and encourage preventative measures. Dog owners are urged to always keep their pets on a lead when walking near sheep and to be vigilant at all times. As part of its ongoing efforts, NSA supports initiatives such as public awareness campaigns and legislative changes that would hold irresponsible dog owners accountable. Recent incidents reported across the UK highlight the urgency of this issue and the need for concerted action to protect sheep and support the farming community.”

NSA is calling on the public to act responsibly and to report any incidents of sheep worrying to the police by calling 999 if the attack is still happening or to 101 if the aftermath of an attack is found.