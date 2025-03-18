Rend Collective announce SSE Arena Belfast date

Northern Ireland group Rend Collective have announced details of their SSE Arena Belfast headline show on Friday, 12th September 2025.

Rend Collective are back at the SSE Arena, fresh from the US leg of their FOLK! Tour!

The evening promises to be an investment in joy, as they sing songs new and old alike in Rend’s signature energetic style, all while chasing Hope, Light and Fun.

Hailing from a small town off the coast of Northern Ireland, Rend Collective wants to be known as a celebration band, worshiping for God’s Glory and fame.

Northern Ireland band Rend Collective

Since the release of their first album, Organic Family Hymnal, the group’s authentic and energetic style of worship has attracted an international audience.

The group saw early success as their first ever single “Build Your Kingdom Here,” peaked at No. 12 on the National Christian Audience Chart.

Their 2014 release, The Art of Celebration, charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart within the first week of its release.

Known for their electric lively worship, the band has been a part of several major tours with top artists such as Chris Tomlin, MercyMe, Hillsong United Kari Jobe, Lecrae and more.

The group released critically acclaimed As Family We Go in 2015, followed by, Campfire Christmas Volume 1, their first Christmas record, and Campfire II, both in 2016.

The critically acclaimed Good News released in 2017, followed by Good News: Deluxe Edition (2018), Choose to Worship (2020). Whosoever (2022) and FOLK! (2024) the latest from the band, is available now wherever you stream music.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 21st at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie and ssearenabelfast.com