Report on INFC Skibbereen YB Nat won by Bolger Family

Thankfully most articles have already been used and sent for publication. One big item this Skibbereen Nat which was getting near completion was lost and I will have another go at setting up a new report.

My season’s photos have also been lost, thankfully again most have already been used. After my spell in hospital in June I have worked since then to catch up on the weekly race reports for both NIPA and INFC, the catch up should be complete when I finish this one.

In the run up to the race date the INFC website placed the following message. Due to the recommendation from the Royal Pigeon Racing Association that its members should not take part in races or race markings on Sunday, 18th and Monday 19th September as a mark of respect for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II this week’s planned Skibbereen race may be flown on Friday 16th September (subject to weather conditions), with race marking taking place on Thursday 15th as planned. Please check tomorrow for race marking times. Thank you.

1st Club, 1st Fed, 1st Middle Section INFC for B & P McEvoy,

On Wednesday it was confirmed race marking will take place on Thursday times as in previous post for a possible release in Skibbereen on Friday. And then on Friday a note that the pigeons have been release at 10.02am in a light north easterly wind. 196 members have entered 1774 pigeons competing for £6,425 in pools and prizemoney. Our next update will be this evening.

All positions subject to change. South Section 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Bolger Family Blackwater R.P.C. 1329, 1315, 1314, 1297.63 & 1297.63. Middle Section 1 & 4 B & P McEvoy Castlebellingham 1203 & 1169, 2 L Donnelly & Son Finglas 1181, 3 J Boothman & Son Blanchardstown 1170, 5 P & A Foster Blanchardstown 1168. North Section 1 J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1246, 2 ,4 & 5 M Foulis Dundonald 1241.71, 1241.42 & 1241.31, 3 J & J McAlourm Grosvenor 1241.47. Overall race winners Bolger Family Blackwater R.P.C. 1329.

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th South Sect and 1st Open INFC Bolger Family Blackwater RPC – Vels 1329, 1315, 1314, 1297, 1297 flying 130 miles winning £108 and the Tom Marshall Trophy & Diploma for the race winner.

1st South Section GB22S-63276 Blue Cock Leo Hermans - Bred by Derek Parr of Lakeside Lofts Northern Ireland. Flew consistently all season.

Danny Dixon from Dunloy in County Antrim, best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine.

GB22S-63282 Blue tip hen - Another Leo Hermans bred by Derek Parr of Lakeside Lofts Northern Ireland. Probably our best young bird this year. She was a winner of the South Leinster Feds Young Bird Derby a few weeks back. A race we took the Ist 7 positions in the Fed and had 11 in the first 17 overall. She arrived with 10 loft mates and was first across the pads.

IHU22S-051044 Blue Cock - Sire of this Cock is a pigeon called Ludo who is a super producer and is now responsible for 1st National, 3rd National and Ist National. He was bred by Ludo Thijs in Belgium and was given to me on loan by my good mate Derek Walsh of Dynasty Lofts in Waterford, and, contains the lines of Golden Bolt of Leo Heremans.

4th South Section IHU22S-051037 Blue Cock. Sire is a Pouw Bros Holland Janssen - Top stock Cock here and sire of many 1st for us. The Dam is another one of our top stock hens again dire of many 1st. She was a gift from our club mate Leo Junior Dobbs so thanks Leo for this super hen.

5th South Section IHU22S-051032 - Sire of this Cock is probably one of our best ever racers he was winner of 1st South Section INFC Skibbereen YB National in 2018 taking all the pools and Nom. The following year he was 3rd Section, 3rd open INFC Old Bird National, yet again winning all the pools and nom. The Dam of this year’s 5th South Section was bred by Patrick Boeckx in Belgium, and she is a granddaughter of Di Caprio. She is another hen loaned to us by Derek Walsh of Dynasty Lofts Waterford. Thanks very much Derek for a loan of this special hen.

J Bootham & Son Jun from Blanchardstown finished 3rd in the Middle Section.

I would like to congratulate the winner of the North Section J & D Braniff who timed a super hen doing 1246ypm also well done to Derek Walsh who has an unbelievable record in the Skibbereen INFC Nationals both old and young and yet again had another super race.

1st North Section J & D Braniff of Wheatfield – Vel 1246 flying 252 miles winning £170

One of the most consistent lofts in Belfast over recent years, J & D Braniff had the best bird in the North Section flying 252 miles and best bird in the NIPA. Cheq hen, her sire is a son of Trevor Griffiths NIPA Open winner Squadron Leader Ted, purchased him a few years back and never regretted it from the word go. The sire of the winning hen was himself 2nd INFC North Section Skibbereen YB Nat. His Dam was 6th INFC OB National Skibbereen on a hard day doing 1206. The Dam of the winning hen was bred by Sheldon Leonard of Arklow, the best of his Bulck family of pigeons.

2nd, 4th & 5th North Section Mark Foulis, Dundonald – Vels 1241, 1241, 1241 flying 254 miles winning £268.

The B & P McEvoy partnership from Castlebellingham 1st & 4th Middle Section.

Mark Foulis of Dundonald has enjoyed a tremendous year’s racing in the East Down Combine and rounds off the season with 2nd ,4th &5th North section from the INFC Skibbereen YB National with three birds together on velocities of 1241.71,1241.42 & 1241.31 but before looking at this it is important to mention that Mark had already won 1st Open East Down Combine from Roscrea, Mallow, Macroom where he had the first 4 in the Open result and then 1st Open Bude. In addition he had many other top placings throughout the season all of which has won him the prestigious East Down Combine Fancier of the Year award for 2022.

From The Skibbereen National the three birds winning 2nd ,4th & 5th North Section were 3 Cocks, all three were Lambrecht from the family which Mark has cultivated from birds from Jeff Fryatt and Mark’s late brother Brian, and these birds have proved real racing machines. The three cocks were all darkened youngsters which had flown steadily all season and to give them that extra bit of time on the wing Mark had had them in Skibbereen with the EDC prior to the National. The first of the trio was a blue flying to the perch, the second was a chequer sitting about 1 week as was the third, another blue. It is worth mentioning that Mark had two further birds in the result at 24th North and 71st North Section respectively but, in spite of the tremendous results he has achieved this season, Mark maintains that the Skibbereen National was the best race of the year for him. Clifford Browne PO.

3rd North Section J & J McAlourm of Grosvenor – Vel 1241 flying 251 miles winning £372.

Another early bird into Belfast, this one for J & J McAlourm of the Grosvenor HPS was the best bird in the Ulster Federation and recording velocity 1241 for the 251 miles. The sire and dam of the wee pigeon my dad got from a Mr Ernie Rigby from Telford, they are Syndicate Loft pigeons. In it's 1st race in the NIPA it was 3rd Club, 4th section D and 20th Open against 12.500 pigeons and in the National it was 3rd North Section and was his Nom for the race.

1st & 4th Middle Section B & P McEvoy of Castlebellingham – Vels 1203, 1169 flying 200 miles winning £76.

Former Kings Cup winners B & P McEvoy collect many winners in the local competition. 1st Club, 1st Fed, 1st Middle section INFC Skibberen: This hen is a blue hen coming down from the best of our winning Soontjens blood lines her sire is Ocean View Jim Boy and dam is Ocean View Miss Blue she has also been 2nd Club 14th Fed from Gowan Park the weekend before.

2nd club, 2nd Fed, 4th Middle Section for B & P McEvoy.

This year our young birds raced super winning 1st Open Talbenny and sending to 8 young bird ráces winning 7 of them. Blaine said e and my Dadm are so happy with this result.

Our second bird won 2nd Club, 2nd Fed, 4th Middle section INFC Skibberen young birds. This hen is a pidy hen coming down from Ocean View 71 and Ocean View Miss Megan, this young bird is a grand-daugher of our 2014 Kings Cup winner.

This hen has been racing super all year for us and was sent to this race on roundabout system this line of birds do ready good when the wind is on them.

2nd Middle Section Liam Donnelly & Son of Finglas – Vel 1181 flying 177 miles winning £199

Former winners of the Yearling Nat the loft still compete at the highest level of INFC. Sticky Doncker Blue cock, down from pigeons obtained from Thomas Maguire of Sandy Hill Stud in Dublin.

3rd Middle Section J Boothman & Son Jun of Blanchardstown - Vel 1170 flying 176 miles winning £148

5th Middle Section P & A Foster of Blanchardstown – Vel 1168 flying 176 miles winning £64.

Mid Antrim Combine - The final race of the season was the INFC Skibbereen YB National flown on Friday 16th September. Danny Dixon of Dunloy was best in the Mid Antrim Combine and placed 60th North Section with a blue w/f hen.

Her full sister won the Section in the previous weeks race from the NIPA Skibbereen YB National. The sire is his good Lambrecht "Aviary cock" that won 2nd Open NIPA Yearling National when paired to his good Joss Cool hen. Danny said he has six cocks in his widowhood shed the same way bred as this hen and five of them are 1st prize-winners.

The bird timed by J & J McAlorum now heavy in the moult.

The high-flying partnership of J & D Braniff of the Wheatfield HPS.

Blue cock winner of 1st South Sect & 1st Open INFC Skibbereen YB Nat, bred by Derek Parr and raced by Bolger Family.

Mark Foulis of Dundonald finished 2nd, 4th & 5th in the North Section in what was his race of the year.

This is the wee hen J & D Braniff timed, the photo was taken a few minutes after she was home.

The Bolger Family from Blackwater winners of INFC Skibbereen YB Inland National.

J & J McAlorum of the Grosvenor finished 3rd in the North Section.