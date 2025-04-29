Reseeding? What about planting a Multi Species Sward?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Beef and Sheep Adviser Colin McEvoy remarks: “Northern Ireland (NI) farmers are increasingly facing environmental, production and financial challenges.”

Research has indicated that a change from main crop grassland to increasing the diversity of plant species by growing a Multi Species Sward (MSS) can meet many of these challenges.

A Multi Species Sward (MMS), also known as a herbal ley, is a mix of seed grasses, herbs and legumes. It can bring a range of benefits to forage, soil fertilty, animal health, the environment and has the potential to reduce costs – something that is at the forefront for all farmers.

Colin commented: “A MSS can include a mixture of up to seventeen species, depending on the aims of the ley, location and soil type. This could be a mixture of grass species (including for example Ryegrass, Timothy, Fescues and Cocksfoot), legumes (including for example Red and White Clover, Lucrene and Sainfoin) and broad leaved herbs (including for example Chicory, Plantain and Yarrow).”

A Multi Species Sward showing Plantain, Chicory, White Clover and Perennial Ryegrass.

A typical MSS is a sward made up of six species; one being used extensively in the Republic of Ireland is 6.6kg Perennial Ryegrass (PRG), 0.7kg Timothy, 1.5kg White Clover, 1.5kg Red Clover, 1kg Plantain and 0.7kg Chicory.

The benefits of incorporating MSS into a beef and sheep system were published in a report by AgriSearch in 2023. They concluded that there are many positive impacts, with the potential to increase sward biodiversity whilst producing similar herbage yields to grass-only swards, with increased nitrogen use efficiency.

It has been reported that MSS required 45% less chemical Nitrogen (N) fertiliser/ha/year in comparison to a PRG sward, mitgating environmental concerns by reducing the need for fertilser and nitrogen leaching risks.

In addition herb and legume swards have potentially higher feeding value for ruminants than grass-only swards. Nitrogen fixing legumes, high in protein, have the potential to increase liveweight daily gains resulting in better livestock performance.

A two-year-old Multi Species Sward growing in a field approaching ideal grazing.

The research indicated that overall, an equal or higher level of animal performance generally can be achieved from MSS in comparison to PRG.

It also found that animal health was similar and that savings could be made from a reduced requirement of anthelmintic use when grazing MSS, whilst a reduced need for mineral supplementation due to this rich mineral feed could also lead to economic savings. This improved animal health, in turn, could result in improved animal performance.

It further noted that herb species such as Plantain and Cocksfoot, characterised by their deep root system, assists in drought resistance and resource utilisation from deeper soil layers.

Sward diversity therefore enhances the soil, having a positive effect on its health, structure and drainage. Different rooting depths aid drainage, aerate soil and helps earthworms and soil biology, offering the potential for extended grazing in drought periods.

With a litany of benefits, for the farm and the environment, and the potential to reduce costings, incorporating a MSS is something that should be considered when planning your next reseeding.

For any successful reseed, be it a MSS or not, soil health is of basic importance. Phosphorus (P), Potash (K) and pH levels should be adjusted in line with a current soil analysis report; many farmers would have received their reports through the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS). For farmers still wishing to complete their SNHS training, it is available via CAFRE online, accessed at the following link: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training

For further advice on reseeding or Multi Species Swards, please contact your local CAFRE Adviser.