As part of the Resilience for Dairy (R4D) Horizon 2020 project (of which AgriSearchis a partner) a series of four insightful webinars on Lean Management in dairyfarming have been organised.

The webinar series will commence on Monday 20th November 7pm and run weekly thereafter.

Topics covered will include:

- Introduction to Lean Management (20 th November)

- The 8 Wastes on Farm (27th November)

- Visual Management on Farm (4th December)

- Standard Work on farm (11th December)

Jason Rankin, AgriSearch General Manager stated that: “These webinars are an excellent opportunity for Northern Ireland farmers to gain valuable insights and guidance from a lean dairy farm expert with the sessions specifically designed to help dairy farmers enhance productivity, reduce waste, and ultimately improve farm profitability.”

Jana Hocken will be presenting the webinars, Jana has delivered Lean Farm workshops and speaking events to thousands of farmers across the world, helping them to start their lean journeys. In 2019 she published her book ‘The Lean Dairy Farm’ – a highly practical and relevant step by step guide that every farmer can use to apply lean principles on farm.