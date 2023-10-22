Galloway cattle are demonstrating that they have a clear role to play as part of a wider resurgence of native breeds, especially in hill and upland areas.

These striking solid-coloured cattle have been seen in significantly increased numbers at a number of local shows across Northern Ireland this summer, providing an eye-catching contrast to their Belted cousins being shown in their respective classes.

A particular success story was the return of Galloway classes to Ballymena Show after an absence of several decades. Indeed, not only did the Galloways return to Ballymena Show, they had the largest number of female entries in any single class, one of which went on to win the Second Reserve Interbreed Beef Championship against all other breeds.

The Galloway’s natural characteristics, whether pure or crossbred, of being hardy, fertile cattle suited to rugged environments, and rougher grazing, is attracting the interest of hill and upland farmers in search of the ideal ‘easy keep’ cow. Being low impact cows that tread softly on the land also brings a welcome reduction in carbon footprint in this era of action on climate change, and this, combined with their other positive qualities, could make the Galloway the cow of farmers’ dreams, to paraphrase W B Yeats.

Damien McSwiggan receiving prize from Alan Patterson

See here a full rundown of the seasons activities.

RUAS Balmoral Show 10th-13th May 2023

As part of the recent initiative in Ireland, this year for the first time, the Galloway Cattle Society took its place amongst other breed societies to promote the Galloway Cattle at Ulster’s largest show.

The Galloway Cattle Society took a trade stand which was strategically located in the main cattle avenue adjacent to the Dr EF Logan Hall and Cattle Judging Ring and was open for all four days of the show.

Blackcraig Rose with an exceptional 4 month old Charolais Culard calf at foot by Robert Millar

The stand featured informative displays about the characteristics and benefits of Galloway cattle. Video footage was used to showcase some of the society’s main events and members’ champion stock. Promotional materials such as catalogues and pamphlets highlighting the benefits of membership in the society were also distributed.

Society members were on hand (armed with the obligatory cup of tea and bite to eat) to speak with visitors to share their expertise and insights about the Galloway breed. This proved to be a valuable networking opportunity for Society members, breed enthusiasts and potential buyers. There was also a strong level of interest from food producers, agricultural professionals and general cattle enthusiasts. Contacts made have led to subsequent inquiries and heightened interest in the Galloway breed.

Through involvement at Balmoral Show the initial objectives of engaging with the members and interested parties to promote the Galloway breed have been met. The desire is for this impact to resonate beyond the event, generating further interest in the Galloway breed and Society membership.

Extra special thanks to David and Debs Heath (Heathersgill, Wroot, Doncaster) for travelling so far and for giving so generously of their support, time and commitment.

Reserve Champion Heifer Gay 2nd of Tecloy, exhibited by Kate Madden

Ballymoney Show, Saturday 3rd June 2023

Judge - Fintan Keown

Ballymoney Show is a popular show held in North Antrim and is known for its variety and hospitality. In recent times it has also become known for its strong turnout of Belted Galloways. This year the Belties were joined by their black cousins, namely four magnificent heifers entered in the Any Other Pedigree Beef Breed Class by T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena and D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena. A very nice way to get the show session going on a pitch perfect summer day.

Special thanks to Cathy O’Hara (Innisfayle, Rasharkin, Ballymena) for facilitating and supporting the stand.

Galloway Champion Gruige Bonnie by D Henry with Mrs J Finlay and Judge Mr John Finlay, Blackcraig, Corsock, Castle Douglas

Class Placement

Any Other Pedigree Beef Breed Class: 1st T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy - Liz 4th of Tecloy; 2nd T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy - Gay 2nd of Tecloy; 3rd D Henry, Gruig Farm - Gruige Bonnie; 4th D Henry, Gruig Farm - Gruige Cara

Any Other Pedigree Beef Breed Champion

Champion Heifer – Liz 4th of Tecloy – owned by T&K Madden, bred by C&M White, Tecloy

Reserve Champion Heifer - Gay 2nd of Tecloy – owned by T&K Madden, bred by C&M White, Tecloy

Ballymena Show, Saturday 17th June 2023

Left to Right - Judge PJ Mullan, Kate Madden and Scott Hayes (Plumridge Show Chairman)

Judge - Kirsten Elliot

Interbreed Judge – William Smith

Ballymena, City of the Seven Towers, is traditionally known by Galloway Breeders as the home of the Galloway in Ireland and used to be the home of the Ulster Galloway Breeder’s Association Annual Show and Sale.

On a suggestion from Brooke Huey the Ballymena Show Committee were approached to restore the Galloway classes back to the show and they kindly agreed.

The membership responded to the call for action with the heifer class receiving more entries than for any other breed in the show. Not only that, T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, were awarded the Second Reserve Interbreed Champion for Liz 4th of Tecloy – a noteworthy accomplishment given the stiff competition.

The stellar line-up included entries from: B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney; T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena; D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena and B&B Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg, Tyrone.

Special thanks to Kate Madden for providing a delectable range of refreshments on the stand.

Class Placement

Bull Any Age: 1st B&B Douglas – Joe Boy of Castlegore

Heifer under 3 years of age at date of show: 1st T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy; 2nd T&K Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy; 3rd D Henry - Gruige Cara; 4th D Henry - Gruige Bonnie; 5th B Huey - Armoy Christmas Carole; 6th B Huey - Armoy Clara; 7th B&B Douglas; 8th B&B Douglas

Champion Galloway

Champion T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy

Reserve Champion B&B Douglas - Joe Boy of Castlegore

Galloway Cattle Society Trophy: T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy

Second Reserve Interbreed Champion: T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy

Omagh Show, Saturday 1st July 2023

Judge – John Finlay, Blackcraig, Corsock, Castle Douglas

Tyrone Farming Society celebrated their 181st Annual Show. Omagh Show's enduring success can perhaps best be described as a true reflection of determination and motivation of its supporters throughout the years. Now ideally located on a purpose built facility on the outskirts of Omagh town, this thriving Annual Show remains a source of much pride for its community.

The Galloway Society’s involvement in the show is thanks to Brendan and Barry Douglas who again organised the classes with the Show Committee and made sure that the event went to plan.

As with last year the judge travelled from Scotland, this time John Finlay, Blackcraig, Corsock, Castle Douglas, to place the resplendent line-up of Galloways which included entries from: T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena; D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena; B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney and Mssrs Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg, Tyrone.

Dessy Henry’s heifer Gruige Bonnie was the Galloway Champion and the Reserve Champion was a cow from Barry & Brendan Douglas.

Special thanks to Bernie Douglas, Sandra Flanagan, Ashling Daniels, Ashling Douglas and Kate Madden for laying on what can only be described as a morish feast on the stand.

Class Placement

Bull, yearling and upward born before 1 July 2022: 1st B&B Douglas - Dougie’s Delight of Castlegore; 2nd T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy

Young Heifer, under 1 year - born after 1 July 2022: 1st Master Charlie Douglas - Emy P2 2nd of Castlegore; 2nd D Henry - Gruige Cara; 3rd B Huey - Armoy Christmas Carole

Maiden Heifer, born after 1 July 2021: 1st D Henry - Gruige Bonnie; 2nd T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy; 3rd B&B Douglas - Blossom K 3rd of Castlegore

Cow, in milk or in calf born before 1 July 2021: 1st B&B Douglas - Emy P2 of Castlegore; 2nd T&K Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy

Champion Galloway of Show

Champion D Henry - Gruige Bonnie

Reserve Champion B&B Douglas - Emy P2 of Castlegore

Plumbridge Show, Saturday 5th August 2023

Judge – PJ Mullan

Plumbridge is a tiny village nestled in the spectacularly beautiful Sperrin Mountains. Plum Show, as it is known, is in its 89th year and is renowned for being one of the top “Blackie” sheep shows and appeals to hill farmers near and far.

This year the Galloway Cattle Society exhibited at the show for the first time with the aim of demonstrating the commercial benefits of Galloway Cattle to the hill farmers of the Sperrins.

The magnificent line-up included entries from: R Millar, Gleno, Larne; Messrs Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg Tyrone; D McSwiggan, Gortin, Omagh; Sean Kerlin and T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena.

Of particular interest was a Galloway Cow with an exceptional 4 month old Charolais Culard calf at foot (calved unassisted) from Robert Millar, demonstrating superbly the crossing potential of the Galloway for beef production.

Special thanks again to Kate Madden for getting the entire assembled party addicted to butter infused boiled cake along with a host of other culinary delights!

Class Placement

Cow with Calf or In-Calf Class: 1st B&B Douglas - Emy P2 of Castlegore; 2nd T&K Madden - Gay of Tecloy; 3rd R Millar - Blackcraig Rose

Calf under 1 Year Class: 1st T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy; 2nd D McSwiggan; 3rd Sean Kerlin

Heifer 1-2 Years Old: 1st Master Charlie Douglas - Emy P2 2nd of Castlegore

Champion Galloway of Show

Champion (Cow) B&B Douglas - Emy P2 of Castlegore