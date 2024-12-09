Return of spectacular Night-time Christmas Santa Tractor Run to Ballymena

On the evening of Saturday, 14th December the streets of Ballymena are set to glow with festive cheer as the Traction Engine Club of Ulster, in partnership with Ballymena BID and Downtown Radio Christmas, announces the return of the spectacular Night-Time Christmas Santa Tractor Run!

All festively decorated and illuminated vehicles are invited to participate in a magical journey through Ballymena town centre.

Participants will not only brighten the night for all those spectating but will also contribute to two heartwarming causes, with proceeds benefiting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and a bucket collection along the route being donated to the Cancer Research charity – especially poignant since the Traction Engine Club has lost three longstanding committee members to cancer since last year’s Christmas run.

Event Details

Tractors pictured at last year's event

n Date & Time: Saturday, December 14 2024, from 5:30pm

n Assembly Point: Ballymena Livestock Market, Woodside Road, BT42 4QJ. Registration opens at 3:30pm

n Route: The Santa convoy will depart at 5:30pm for a tour around the town centre, returning to the market by approximately 7:00pm.

The route for the cavalcade will be: Woodside Road - Raceview Road - Broughshane Road - Broughshane Street – Church Street - Mill Street - Wellington Street - Ballymoney Street - Thomas Street – Parkway - Broughshane Road - Raceview Road - Woodside Road.

The main man of the season at last year's event

Participants are encouraged to donate at least £20 per vehicle, which includes a voucher for a tasty traditional Christmas Dinner provided at the venue by the well known Ringside Cafe. Additional dinner tickets will be available to purchase for £10.

All attendees must ensure their vehicles are appropriately insured for the event and follow the guidance of route marshals.

The event promises a nostalgic experience, aiming to create a memorable spectacle for children and families.

For more information or to register your vehicle for this charitable event, contact the Traction Engine Club of Ulster via facebook or e-mail at [email protected]