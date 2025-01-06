Review of the year: Continued success for NI Limousin breeders in 2024

Club chairman Kieran McCory has expressed his appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the club throughout 2024, especially sponsors, judges and stewards.

February 2024

A number of members travelled to the BLCS sale in Carlisle. Stephen Reel won the reserve senior championship, with Gorrycam Turbo selling for the second highest price of the day 32,000gns.

The second placed Carmorn Tigerroll realised 12,000gns for Francis McAuley. Martin Conway sold the second placed Craigatoke Tan for 12,000gns, and the first prize winning Craigatoke Tigerroll for 10,000gns.

There was 100% clearance at the regional sale in Ballymena with 18 bulls averaging £5,160 each. The supreme champion Ampertaine Teus ET from James McKay sold for 17,000gns, setting a new breed record for a bull sold at auction in NI.

March 2024

William Smith judged the NI YLBC’s Rising Stars Calf Show in Ballymena.

Winning the supreme overall championship ribbons was the ten-month-old heifer Aghadolgan Udiva brought out by Raymond Savage, and daughter Louise Cowan. Reserve pedigree champion was the ten-month-old Fortfield Una bred by Colm O’Hare.

Leading the junior championship line-up was Wastelands Upandcoming from Charlotte Martin. Runner-up was Frewstown Uewmoon bred by Derek Frew.

The commercial and reserve overall champion was Bambushka exhibited by Allen Shortt and Jack Smyth. The reserve commercial champion was Pop Idol from JCB Commercials.

Elanor Reilly from the Rockstar Herd judged the young handlers’ classes. The overall winner was intermediate competitor Oliver Taggart; while the reserve award went to senior class winner Serena Murphy.

May 2024

Local breeders had a successful trip to the BLCS 40th spring sale in Carlisle, with six bulls attracting five-figure price tags and 12 lots selling to average £9,616 per head.

Leading the NI line-up at 22,000gns was the senior champion Ampertaine Tornado bred by James McKay. Ampertaine Texas secured the reserve intermediate championship and sold for 14,000gns. The Ampertaine prefix won three first prize rosettes and sold four bulls to average £14,175 at the May fixture.

Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Toplad won the intermediate and supreme overall championship and sold for 16,000gns.

Michael and Kile Diamond’s third prize Pointhouse Terry sold for 11,000gns.

Next best at 10,000gns was the first placed Millgate Triumph bred by Michael Loughran.

Prices reached a ceiling of 8,000gns at the BLCS regional sale in Ballymena, with 29 bulls averaging £4,039 (76% clearance).

Sale leader at 8,000gns was the supreme overall champion Eniver Toby bred by Michael McKeefry.

Joan Gilliland exhibited three bulls from the Ballyrobin prefix to average £4,970 per head. Leading her line-up at 6,000gns was the senior champion Ballyrobin Tigerroll.

The 2024 show season kicked off at the 155th Balmoral Show, with the Glenmarshal herd owned by Trevor Shields scoring a hat-trick at the four-day event. The December 2021 heifer Dinmore Sensation caught the eye of Welsh judge Rheon James to win the breed’s supreme overall championship.

Later in the week she caught the eye of Scottish Simmental breeder Stewart Stronach to secure the interbreed beef honours; and on the final show day was tapped out by Scotsman Kenny Fletcher to collect a £1,000 prize for the supreme champion of champions.

The reserve overall Limousin champion was Ballygrange Tina exhibited by Jim Sloan.

July 2024

Tim Russell judged more than 40 entries at the NI Limousin Championship, held at Antrim Show.

Toast of the showring was the twenty-three-month-old heifer Glenmarshal The Duchess exhibited by Trevor Shields. She claimed the senior, female and supreme overall championship ribbons.

Hot on her heels to secure the reserve female, reserve senior and reserve supreme awards was the July 2022 born heifer Ballygrange Tina owned by Jim Sloan.

Trevor Shields won the male and reserve intermediate championship with Glenmarshal UFO.

The reserve male champion was Rathkeeland Toplimmymaverick from Crawford Bros.

David Green won the intermediate championship with Derriaghy Utopia.

The junior championship went to Frewstown Uewmoon shown by Jason Frew. The reserve junior champion was Glenmarshal Upperclass.

Crawford Bros won the supreme and reserve calf championships with ET brothers Rathkeeland Victory and Rathkeeland Vance.

The commercial championship went to Wide Load shown by Gareth Corrie. Standing in reserve was Gareth Corrie’s four-month-old heifer Taboo.

YLB members had a successful trip to the national stockjudging at the Royal Welsh Show. Congratulations to Serena Murphy who was the top placed individual, not in a team.

August 2024

The Ladies in Red Show and Sale was another record-breaking day, with prices soaring to 25,000gns and 14 lots changing hands for a record average £8,115 per head.

There were three five-figure prices and five heifers sold for export to England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

First-time exhibitor William Gabbie set a 25,000gns record for a Limousin female sold at auction in NI. Hollowdene Ulay won the reserve intermediate championship.

James McKay claimed the supreme overall plaudits for the second year in succession. The nine-month-old Ampertaine Ujlo sold for 20,000gns.

Kieran McCrory won the reserve supreme award with Bernish Uptowngirl ET selling for a herd female record of 19,000gns.

The annual pedigree Herd Competition, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, was judged by Mary Cormack (Rougemont). Mary said NI was home to some of the best cattle she had ever seen, making it one of the hardest herd competitions to judge.

The award for the best overall herd went to James McKay, Ampertaine; while the best new comer to the competition was Ian Robb, Mullawinny.

October 2024

There was a smaller entry of NI-bred bulls at the BLCS sale in Carlisle. Henry Savage sold the second placed Trueman Usher for 10,000gns. James McKay realised 6,000gns each for Ampertaine United and Ampertaine Upbeat.

The BLCS autumn sale in Ballymena saw an 87% clearance with 20 bulls averaging £3,507 each. Leading trade at 5,200gns was the intermediate and reserve male champion Carmorn Usher, bred by Francis McAuley. Next best at 5,000gns was the male champion Millgate Universe from Michael Loughran.

November 2024

A good turnout of members enjoyed the club’s annual dinner and presentation of awards in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.

Club secretary Lorna Hunter received the Fedney House Trophy for her outstanding contribution throughout the year.

Jim Quail presented Honorary Life Membership to Jim Scott.

The Noel Lusby Shield for Show Team of the Year, the Gordon Bull for most show points, and the Show Champion of the Year award, all went to the Rathkeeland Herd owned by Crawford Bros.

Ivan Lynn from Armoy was crowned overall winner of the club’s commercial herd competition for the third year in succession. This year’s judge was Alise Callaghan from Kilkeel.

Limousin genetics continued to hit the headlines at the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships. Sam Matchett won the supreme calf championship with a classy Claddagh McCabe heifer. Setting a new record for a calf at the event, she sold for £16,000 (£51.81 per kilo).

Allen Shortt and Jack Smyth also shattered records when their Trueman Idol heifer sold for a top price of £19,000 (602kgs at £31.56 per kg).

The Cochrane family secured the Housewife’s Choice Championship sold for £6,100.

1 . FEBRUARY: Stephen Reel’s reserve senior champion Gorrycam Turbo sold for 32,000gns. He received the Irish Bull Trophy from Jim Quail. FEBRUARY: Stephen Reel’s reserve senior champion Gorrycam Turbo sold for 32,000gns. He received the Irish Bull Trophy from Jim Quail. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . MARCH: Supreme champion at the NIYLB Calf Show was Aghadolgan Udiva owned by Raymond Savage, pictured with granddaughter Willow Cowan. Included are handler Allen Shortt, and judge William Smith, County Meath. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images MARCH: Supreme champion at the NIYLB Calf Show was Aghadolgan Udiva owned by Raymond Savage, pictured with granddaughter Willow Cowan. Included are handler Allen Shortt, and judge William Smith, County Meath. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . MAY: Kieran McCrory’s supreme overall champion Bernish Toplad sold for 16,000gns at Carlisle. MAY: Kieran McCrory’s supreme overall champion Bernish Toplad sold for 16,000gns at Carlisle. Photo: freelance Photo Sales