Revv It Up Festival returns in July
Whilst there’ll be a repeat of the many features that proved so popular this year, these will all be complemented by a range of additional shows, attractions and displays and all of these will be revealed in the coming weeks.
One major development is the addition of music at night and the stellar line-up can be revealed.
On the Friday night Lee Matthews will take to the giant stage followed by Friday night headliner Derek Ryan. And as if this isn’t impressive enough Saturday will feature the lovely Cliona paving the way for the number one name in country music Nathan Carter.
A REVVV IT UP FESTIVAL spokesman said: “We announced our aim was to make this the biggest such event in Europe and we’d like to think the stature of the aforementioned acts in only year two will convince anyone reading this that the journey has well and truly begun.”
The organisers have agreed a further year partnering with the R.N.I.B. and PULMONARY FIBROSIS Charities.
"This year we were delighted to be able to give £8,000 to each of these charities and having given £16,000 to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Charity last year we're very proud that our activities have so far raised an incredible £32,000," the spokesperson added.
The Festival takes place outside Dungiven from Friday 17th to Sunday 19th July 2026.