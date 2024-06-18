RHSS Silver innovation medal for SpreadPoint
The medal was awarded to Spreadpoints SX-A auger system used to spread lime with almost zero waste boosting efficiency and reducing environmental impact.
A company spokesman stated: “We are delighted with this prestigious award which is the pinnacle of recognition in Scotland for any agri machine supplied from the long list of global manufacturers.
"The machine is a very high specification SP-900 belt spreader setup for spreading Lime. The SP range of belt spreaders are not new to market and have been available since 2019 however the new SX-A auger system fitted to this SP-900 was developed late 2022 and has been officially operating in Ireland since 2023.
"The new 12m auger system is used to spread lime much more evenly than twin discs and is immune to wind influence. The biggest benefit is the reduced dust meaning safer and more efficient spreading allowing roadside and urban adjacent fields to be spread with no issues.”
Some SP-900 Features:
- ‘WeighPoint’ full dynamic weighing rate control system
- SX-A 12m Augers full stainless steel
- Isobus
- Suspension Drawbar
- Tandem steering
- Air Brakes
- Cameras
- Other SP inherit features
Additional to the above features this SP-900 has been fitted with the new PRESSPOINT central tyre inflation system. This cutting edge system offers tyre pressure control to the user via the isobus control. The spreader can change its weight by 400% from empty to fully laden. To achieve the best performance from its tyres and running gear tyre pressures need to vary throughout ever load. The PRESSPOINT system can reduce the pressures of the tyres when in the field and even during spreading and inflate them up to a preset for the next load. The benefits of the optimum tyre pressure is well know and is now available at SPREADPOINT.