Richard Halleron comment: Reflections on a truly successful agricultural show season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​And so ends another agricultural show season in Northern Ireland – possibly the best in living memory.

It’s hard to believe that many commentators were predicting the demise of agricultural shows in the wake of Covid. The reality has seen developments of a polar opposite nature taking effect. Very large numbers of the general public have woken up to the fact that a day out at the local show is an experience that meets the needs of young and old in equal measure.

Meanwhile, the showing of livestock has become a very serious business altogether. The reality is that many pedigree livestock breeders have spent very large sums of money in procuring elite genetics that they will be using to underpin their businesses now and into the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a scenario that bodes well for livestock farming as a whole across the island of Ireland. But it also makes for extremely exciting championship classes when it comes to taking these same animals into the competition rings.

stock image

Another encouraging theme to this year’s show season was the tremendous increase in the number of entries for all the young handlers’ competitions. A case in point was Clogher Valley Show, where they had to almost double the size of the show ring to cater for the number of enthusiasts taking part in the beef young handlers’ event.

The only down side to the 2024 show season was the continuing refusal of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to core fund the various agricultural societies.

And this is despite the clear recommendation from the chief executive of the Royal Welsh Show, Aled Rhys Jones, that such should be the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2022 he had been specifically commissioned by the then Stormont agriculture minister, Edwin Poots, to investigate the potential for DAERA to core fund Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows. His report was published in June of last year and immediately relegated to a book shelf, where it has since gathered dust: not DAERA’s finest hour, in my opinion.