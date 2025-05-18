Richhill Hakka subdues opposition at 4500gns at Dorset May Fair

The September born-polled ram lamb from Co Armagh-based Mr Lamb is by Oliver Tree George G738 and out of the homebred dam Richhill D1477 and found a new home with T V Hughes and Co, Llangadog, Carmarthenshire.

Next best price was the shearling ram which had stood reserve champion male, Burhos Giant G3274, from Matthew and Adam Care, Widegates, Cornwall. Sired by Islaharnan Fernando F468 and out of the homebred Burhos E1456, he was secured for 3600gns by J B Dufosee, Warminster, Wiltshire, for his Blackhill flock.

At 3000gns, Andrew and Caroline Kennedy, Ballymena, County Antrim, sold their fourth prize September-born ram lamb, Maineview Huntsman H2609, to previous vendors Matthew and Adam Care. This one is by previous sale highflyer Sherborne Falcon F7986 and out of the homebred Maineview F2004.

Sharing this price tag was the champion horned exhibit, Poorton Gabriel G564, a shearling ram from the Fooks Bros, Bridport, Dorset. With homebred parents on both sides, he’s sired by Poorton Double Diamond D552 and out of Poorton D555. Snapping this one up were K H May and Partners, Netherexe, Devon.

Julian Rice, North Tawton, Devon, realised 2200gns for his third prize ram lamb Essington Hercules H19. Sired by Essington Formidable F1 and out of Essington B36, he was the pick of Laura Weir for her Ballymena, County Antrim-based Lisnafillan flock.

Trade held strong throughout the day with Joe Larder, Sandford, Somerset, attaining 2000gns late on with Byeways Hotrod H1780. The pick of the pen, sired by Byeways Gold Rush G1604 and out of Byeways E1353, was secured by T Pratt, Hacheston, Suffolk.

Laura Weir had set the marker down early in the sale with her second prize ram lamb Lisnafillan Highlander H2447 at 1800gns. He’s sired by the 3000gns Money Cannon Gunner G331 and out of Lisnafillan F64, a half-sister of the 4200gns Lisnafillan Frankel. Wasting no time in getting this one bought were Thornbank Farms, Seascale, Cumbria.

A pair of ram lambs shared a 1700gns price tag. Firstly, R and D Rossiter, Kingsbridge, Devon sold their ram lamb Huish Hyer H27139 to D and G Rendle, Oakford, Devon. This one is a son of Huish Grenade G25504 and out of Huish F24065.

Secondly was R and R Hole, Sherborne, Dorset, selling Sherborne Harrier H9153 to A J and H E Hosegood, East Worlington, Devon. This one is sired by the homebred Sherborne Grouse G8739 and out of Sherborne E7782.

A consistent trade followed with two ram lambs then commanding 1600gns apiece. Thomas Wright, Ballymoney, County Antrim, saw his Downkillybegs Goliath G627 son, Ballytaggart Hurricane H3403 realise this price. Out of the homebred Ballytaggart D2580, he was secured by M Hayman and A Dart, Bradninch, Devon, for their Houghton flock.

Shortly afterwards S and S Lyons, Omagh, County Tyrone, saw Bencran Hurricane H1755 realise the same price selling to W L French, Launceston, Cornwall. This lamb is sired by Richhill Allstar A693 and out of Bencran D1295.

At 1500gns, was another lamb from the pen of Thomas Wright, this one being Ballytaggart Hummer H3383. By Sherborne Falcon F7986 and out of the homebred Balytaggart B2225 he heads North and will reside with Messrs D and D Rankine, Lochgelly, Fife.

A pleasing clearance of 90% was a reflection on the quality offered on the day and the demand for the breed.

Females

Females were again in demand with individual females topping at 1500gns for the first prized ewe lamb and reserve overall female, Sherbourne Hawthorn H9155, from Richard and Rob Hole, Sherborne. Sired by Sandy Lane Capercaille C6334 who was best individual stud ram in the 2022 flock competition and out of the homebred Sherborne D7009, she was the pick of S Tayler, Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

The female champion, Huish G25827, from R and D Rossiter, Kingsbridge, took a final bid of 1000gns with the hammer falling to G and E Jones, Ystrad Meurig, Ceredigion.

Both male and female champions now reside in Wales with the Jones family having faith in this ewe having previously bred the sire, Roci Elvis The King E502 and attaining some fresh blood from the dam Huish C18632.

Next best was Braiseworth Harlequin H1104 from R Harvey, Tannington, Suffolk. Having stood second in the ewe lamb class and with previous May Fair champions on both sides of the pedigree, she was the pick of L Carpenter, Widegates, Cornwall, at 850gns.

Joe Larder realised 700gns for Byeways Honey H1779. A full sister to the previously mentioned Byeways Hotrod H1780, she was snapped up by Jeremy Durrant for Hydes Farming, Thaxted, Essex.

Hydes Farming were then able to recoup 650gns with Hydes Heidi H4242. She is sired by Burhos Flame F429 and out of Hydes E1755, a half-sister to last year’s champion and finds her new home with Sign Of The Owl Bird Centre, Ugborough, Devon.

Female trade held strong with a further six females trading between 500gns and 600gns.

Commercial pens of females topped at 380gns from W L French, Launceston, Cornwall, with further pens from this run at 340gns, 330gns and 310gns. Fookes Bros realised 320gns twice for pens of horned hoggets with the one pen having earlier won first prize. The champion pen from J and A James, Shaftesbury, Dorset, commanded a price tag of 300gns with the reserve champion pen of ewe lambs from R and R Hole at the same money. An endless number of ewes trading between 250gns and 300gns.

Averages: 117 males £905.85; 359 MV females £303.62; 869 Non-MV females £243.58 (Kivells).

1 . 105-Essington-Hercules-2200gns-QU7A8709.jpg Julian Rice realised 2200gns for the pick of his pen. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 50-Maineview-Huntsman-3000gns-QU7A8582.jpg Andrew and Caroline Kennedy sell their best to 3000gns. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Shearling-ram-reserve-male-champ-QU7A7921.jpg Top shearling at 3600gns from Matthew and Adam Care. Photo: freelance Photo Sales