Rise in farm incomes for 2024 welcomed - Muir

A rise in farm incomes for 2024 have been welcomed by both the DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

DAERA’s provisional estimates indicate that the ‘total income from farming’ (TIFF) in NI surged by 62.5%, climbing from £471 million in 2023 to £766 million in 2024. Furthermore, the average farm business income across all farm types is expected to more than double, increasing by 107% from £29,260 in 2023/24 to a projected £60,622 in 2024/25. The significant upturn is largely attributed to a combination of factors: lower feed and fertiliser prices, coupled with more favourable prices for key commodities such as milk, beef and lamb.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir welcomed the provisional figures.

He stated: “Farm level income estimates also show that increases are expected for each of the individual farm types, however I appreciate that markets have been particularly volatile over the last five years and changes in farm incomes between years are reflective of this.

“Fluctuating market conditions remains a very difficult issue for farmers to address. These fluctuations are mainly due to world markets which are very much outside our control. Consequently, my Department focuses effort on helping farmers mitigate cost and price pressures by improving their productivity and resilience, while also addressing their environmental sustainability. These are the goals I have set out within the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme and I would encourage all farmers to avail of the support."

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the latest provisional figures from DAERA show a strong increase in Northern Ireland’s agricultural incomes for 2024. However, while the majority of farm families are finally being fairly rewarded, reinforcing their indispensable contribution to food security during ongoing global uncertainties, local arable farmers are struggling to make ends meet.

UFU president William Irvine said: “It’s heartening news for Northern Ireland's farming community to see such an increase in incomes. The figures are testament to the sheer determination and unwavering commitment of our farm families. After navigating immense challenges, our farmers are seeing their tireless efforts reflected in their incomes. They are, quite rightly, being rewarded for the vital work they do every single day.

“With that said, not all farm families are receiving the return they deserve, our arable farmers are barely getting by which is extremely worrying. We are always acutely aware that the unpredictability of agriculture means that specific sectors continue to face unique pressures and challenges, but for the agri-food industry and economy to thrive, every commodity and farm business must be rewarded fairly for the high-quality produce they produce. No sector can be left behind. They need equal opportunities for development and progress.

“In a world facing increasing volatility and geopolitical shifts, the fundamental importance of food security has never been clearer. Our local farmers are the bedrock of our nation’s ability to feed itself, providing high-quality, traceable food that consumers trust. Improved financial stability strengthens their capacity to continue producing that essential food, safeguarding our domestic supply chain and reducing our reliance on external markets. It’s not just about profit; it’s about national resilience and ensuring a secure future for everyone’s dinner plate.”

The UFU has said that the rise in farm income is a strong sign that supports more investment in sustainable farming and helps protect the future of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.